Manhasset, NY, April 13, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) honors their newest Women of Empowerment members who are being recognized for their contributions and high level of success in the many fields and industries listed.
About The Newest Women of Empowerment Members
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is proud to celebrate their newest Women of Empowerment members who are now recognized members of P.O.W.E.R.:
Tonyia S. Arellano--Education
Shsandra M. Riley--Shipping/Logistics
Pamela R. Johnson--Advertising/Marketing
Yvonne Saenz--Health/Fitness
Amanda Davis--Funeral Services
Shammai S. Terry--Information Technology/IT
Christanna M. Stowe--Entertainment
Debbie Bradford--Publishing
Tiauna L. Ford--Food/Beverages
Rita C. Garcia--Education
Banita L. McVey--Beauty/Cosmetics
Cheryl A. Jones--Cleaning Service
Jacqueline Jones--Beauty/Cosmetics
Valerie A. Lockridge--Publishing
Kendretta L. Watkins--Education
Cathy A. Goldsmith--Government
Tiara Henderson--Human Services
Julie Wyatt--Apparel/Fashion
Talia P. Garrett--Education
Michelle Toole--Food/Beverages
Irina D. Haydon--Financial Services
Kaitlyn Study--Advertising/Marketing
Sheli Ellsworth--Publishing
Quamica L. Keith--Cleaning Service
Betha F. Edwards--Transportation
Stephanie Mitchko-Beale--Information Technology/IT
Bonnie Weaver--Motivational Speaker
Sarah Sherman--Entertainment
Kimberly A. Kovac--Insurance
LaDana E. Shepherd--Healthcare
Lady M. McIntosh--Coaching
Beata-Selina Marks--Publishing
Anita M. Rubino--Food/Beverages
Heidi Diamond--Media
Janice Y. Milfort--Beauty/Cosmetics
Jaimie C. Fountain--Financial Services
Karen J. McCants--Advertising/Marketing
Keyna Darling--Entertainment
Kerri Lewis--Coaching
Kristen R. Miller--Real Estate
Toni Sutherland--Real Estate
Retha Cain-Price--Landscaping
Kiana Simmons--Beauty/Cosmetics
Erica N. Walker-Vaught--Retail Industry
Dora C. Famulari--Transportation
Virginia L. Driver--Notary Public
Jessica A. Brown--Retail Industry
Dorothy K. Lane--Coaching
Sharon Georgina Jones--Interior Design
Georgia M.H. Brown--Publishing
Crystal Y. Turner--Consulting
Carroll Martin--Law/Legal Services
Lisabeth E. Marziello--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Heather Garrett--Retail Industry
Rachelle S. Murphy--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Shaka M. Muhammad--Beauty/Cosmetics
Dawn Gallagher--Coaching
Silvia I. Alvarenga--Real Estate
Maria M. LoTempio--Health Services
Oluwatoyin Dansu Oshipitan--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Melissa Sherman--Education
Molly O'Griffin--Mental Health Care
Emebet T. Boku--Transportation
Priscella McCoy--Ministry
Mercia Williams--Coaching
Karen R. Ross-Forrest--Food/Beverages
Cathy L. Auer--Medical Billing and Coding
Vivienne D. Fulton--Apparel/Fashion
Akeba A. Ballard Fearence--Graphic Design/Web Design
Tiffany Stone--Real Estate
Raishelle Davis-Williams--Healthcare
Carolyn J. Lambert--Beauty/Cosmetics
Andrea Ricketts--Virtual Administration
Amanda Borghese--Beauty/Cosmetics
Lois Robbins--Entertainment
Pauline J. Benoit--Information Technology/IT
T'Aunna J. Smith--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Adriana Lara--Insurance
Patti L. Glenn--Real Estate
Melissa A. Carter--Healthcare
Adrienne Provent--Massage Therapy
Stephani Ann Brooks--Jewelry
Scarlett Magda--Veterinary
Jeri M. Wiggins--Contracting
Mecca Hamilton--Human Resources/HR
Gloria Woods--Publishing
Nadia Garcon--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Corrinna M. Martin--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Samantha M. LeCruise--Food/Beverages
Annalisa Glenn--Retail Industry
Molly McLaughlin--Agriculture
Vanessa Black Banks--Beauty/Cosmetics
Michelle L. Huber--Home Healthcare
Jeannetta M. Washington--Food/Beverages
Laurel Bailey--Healthcare
Stephanie A. Goins-Williams--Education
Susan Rodgers--Food/Beverages
Christine E. Burks--Catering
Rachel Little--Financial Services
Terri A. Nix-Jeffries--Event Services
Mallie Thompson--Retail Industry
Christina Rodriguez-Mares--Accounting
Giada De Laurentiis--Food/Beverages
Holly Perkins--Health/Fitness
Nichole "Niki" Childers--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Ava Tausz--Pharmaceuticals
Linley K. Allen--Non-Profit/Volunteering
Tricia M. Dover--Coaching
Debra Lynn Vine--Healthcare
Emily K. Robinson--Hospitality
Donna M. Brown-Wellington--Beauty/Cosmetics
Alicia Witherspoon--Beauty/Cosmetics
Diana Ceneus--Healthcare
Dana Littlejohn--Publishing
Diana Fregapane--Construction/Building
Ruth Parks--Education
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.