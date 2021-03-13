Curiosity & (Re)invention Takes Center Stage at The Toy Museum of NY

Since March 2020, the Museum's collection of historic and new toys, costumes and puppets have been sitting in boxes in a dark office space. But, guided by innovation and curiosity, the Museum has found new ways to meet their audiences where they are: their living rooms. Through the film Queen Marlene’s Toy Museum and Friends, the Museum now brings the wonders of the world of museums to audiences everywhere. In the past few months, the film has been accepted into 9 festivals.





Since March 2020, the Museum's collection of historic and new toys, costumes, puppets and toy invention supplies have been sitting in boxes in a dark office space. But, guided by innovation and curiosity, the Museum has found new ways to meet their audiences where they are: their living rooms.



Through the film, Queen Marlene’s Toy Museum and Friends, the Museum now brings the wonders of the world of museums to audiences everywhere. In the traffic safety episode, Queen Marlene wants everyone to enjoy the toy taxi cab collection and has George, who works at The Toy Museum, place traffic safety signs around the museum. Rainbow Sparkles is a visitor and ends up assisting George while learning the meaning of these important signs. The film features an antique miniature toy castle, circa 1930s by Moritz Gottshaulk and is an adaptation from the Museum's live theater shows, which was produced by Marlene Hochman.



In the past few months, the film has been accepted into 8 festivals worldwide and won numerous awards, including: The Toronto Independent Film Awards, Florence Film Awards, Best Shorts Competition, New York Cinematography Awards, KIDS FIRST! Film Festival, Bridge Fest, Gold Star Movie Awards and Golden State Film Festival. The 2021 Golden State Film Festival takes place from March 19-25 where viewers can watch the film on ShortsDaily Roku Channel.



“If we can bring smiles to children through the magic of film through Queen Marlene’s Toy Museum and Friends: Traffic Safety Episode, we’ve continued to accomplish our mission of educating the public about dolls and toys through art, history and play,” says Hochman. “If we’ve learned anything from the pandemic, it's definitely hustle while you wait. You never know where life will take you unless you try and give it your best despite the obstacles in your way, and a little magic doesn’t hurt.” To learn more about the Museum or provide support for their film making efforts, please visit their website at



About The Toy Museum of NY

The Toy Museum of NY is a traveling theatrical and education performance based museum which uses the museum's collection for its performances and to tell the story of societal change. It was founded in 1999 as The Doll and Toy Museum of NYC and given its current name in 2009. The museum's collection pays homage to the history of toys. Established by Marlene Hochman, the museum provides performances, workshops and webinars. Follow the Toy Museum of NY on Instagram @ToyMuseumNY and Queen Marlene at @TheRealQueenMarlene.



About The Golden State Film Festival

