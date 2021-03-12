PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
National Van Lines

National Van Lines Lending a Hand with Water Relief


Broadview, IL, March 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- National Van Lines, Inc. partnered with Proviso Mayors, including the Village of Broadview’s Mayor Katrina Thompson, by supplying a truck and driver to deliver much-needed bottled water to families in Jackson, Mississippi.

“We want to be available to collaborate with our community and Mayor Thompson to help others when needs arise,” says Tim Helenthal, Chairman & CEO of National Van Lines.

National Van Lines provided a 53’ trailer and driver, Ed Johnson, to transport nearly 1000 cases of bottled water to Jackson residents struggling with water issues more than two weeks after winter storms and freezing weather ravaged the system, knocking out water for drinking. Fire Chief Tracey Kenny orchestrated the donations to be accepted at the Broadview fire station at 2400 25th Ave. Broadview, IL.

The truck left Broadview Thursday, March 11 and plans to arrive Friday, March 12, to the onset of volunteers and needy families.
National Van Lines
Deidra Pierson
630.715.4496
www.nationalvanlines.com

