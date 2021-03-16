Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on Pre-Owned Vehicles is the Impetus for Increased Sales in 2020 at Sound Auto Wholesalers in Branford, Connecticut

Free Lifetime Powertrain Warranty - No Deductible. Unlimited Mileage. Backed by Walmart.





Dan Merriam is a third generation car dealer. His grandfather, Sam Merriam, started a used car dealership at 278 Forbes Avenue in East Haven in 1948, not far from the location of Sound Auto Wholesalers. His father Larry Merriam, joined Sam Merriam in a Lincoln-Mercury dealership in Wallingford, Merriam Motors and later went on to open another Lincoln-Mercury dealership in Bridgeport, CT, Key Lincoln-Mercury. Key Auto Group went on to become of the larger dealer groups in Connecticut and was one of the first Hyundai dealerships in the United States, in 1987.



Sound Auto Wholesalers opened in 2014 and specializes in selling late model, quality pre-owned vehicles at value prices. According to Dan Merriam, "We offer a better alternative to our national competitors in pricing, quality, personal service and the ability to test drive before you buy."



For complete details visit Branford, CT, March 16, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to Daniel Merriam, owner of Sound Auto Wholesalers, "Our unique Free Power Train Warranty was a key driver in increasing our sales in 2020. This is incredible protection for our customers against expensive future repair bills."Dan Merriam is a third generation car dealer. His grandfather, Sam Merriam, started a used car dealership at 278 Forbes Avenue in East Haven in 1948, not far from the location of Sound Auto Wholesalers. His father Larry Merriam, joined Sam Merriam in a Lincoln-Mercury dealership in Wallingford, Merriam Motors and later went on to open another Lincoln-Mercury dealership in Bridgeport, CT, Key Lincoln-Mercury. Key Auto Group went on to become of the larger dealer groups in Connecticut and was one of the first Hyundai dealerships in the United States, in 1987.Sound Auto Wholesalers opened in 2014 and specializes in selling late model, quality pre-owned vehicles at value prices. According to Dan Merriam, "We offer a better alternative to our national competitors in pricing, quality, personal service and the ability to test drive before you buy."For complete details visit www.soundautowholesalers.com/forlife