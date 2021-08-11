SelfStorageInvesting.com Has Announced the Next Live Onsite Self Storage Academy™; The Industry’s Premier Educational Event Will be Held Nov. 4-6, 2021 in Scottsdale, AZ
Fishers, IN, August 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Organizer of The Self Storage Academy™ is Scott Meyers, investor, author, and owner of SelfStorageInvesting.com, along with his team of key industry professionals. This three-day event teaches real estate investors and entrepreneurs how to find, evaluate, finance, purchase, develop and manage Self Storage Facilities Nationwide using real world case studies and analysis.
“Since COVID-19 has disrupted live events we have been focused online. Now in our 15th year, our Nov. event is shaping up to be amazing due to the heightened interest in Self Storage investing,” says Meyers. “We have revamped our already successful format with a focus on today’s strategies for acquiring, financing, developing and managing Self Storage facilities.”
Join us Nov. 4-6, 2021 in Scottsdale, AZ. For additional information and to register for this event, visit www.SelfStorageAcademy.com or dial 866-693-5999.
Contact
Self Storage InvestingContact
Scott Meyers
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
www.SelfStorageAcademy.com
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
www.SelfStorageAcademy.com
