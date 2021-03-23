Minority-Owned Telehealth Company Announces New Chattanooga Facility

Press Releases KaZee Inc. Press Release Share Blog

KaZee’s Expansion Plans Driven by COVID Pandemic





“The COVID pandemic has propelled a rapid shift to telehealth establishing a new normal of how healthcare is being delivered and will continue to be delivered in the future,” says KaZee’s Chairman and CEO Albert Woodard. “Due to contagion and social distancing, the pandemic has revolutionized consumer healthcare. Increasingly healthcare practitioners are conducting many more patient visits virtually using telehealth systems.”



Woodard went on to say that KaZee – a Tennessee corporation – is well-positioned to help healthcare providers, practitioners and insurance companies function in this new pandemic-driven environment. “Having helped develop, implement and support one of the Nation’s first computerized electronic health record systems and one of the largest telehealth systems in the country working with the University of Texas Medical Branch over the past three decades, KaZee has the unique combination of knowledge and experience needed to help its clients adapt to the new norm in providing healthcare.”



He explained that Chattanooga, Hamilton County and North Georgia are ideal locations to locate a healthcare data center and expand a healthcare information technology company. “The area has high speed communications capabilities, an advance medical and healthcare community, a mature insurance industry, excellent education in the fields of healthcare, information technology and engineering and a skilled labor force that is very well qualified to support this type of work,” he says.



The new KaZee data center will be located at 807 East 16th Street. The company has similar facilities in Atlanta and Nashville and expects to continue to expand it operations in Tennessee which includes further advancing its long-term relationships with local banks, attorneys, hospitals and UTC and Chattanooga State.



KaZee currently provides large clinics, health departments, correctional institutions and hospitals with software and support services to eliminate paper and quickly and safely help deliver health care to patients. The company’s products enable doctors and patients to electronically make appointments, store patient information, bill insurance companies, manage patient charts and medical records, and more.



Woodard is a native of Chattanooga and one of 10 prominent African Americans honored by Chattanooga’s Bessie Smith Cultural Center on its “Wall of Distinction.” Woodard graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) and serves on the Board of Advisors to the UTC School of Engineering and Computer Science. In 2012 he was named one of the 50 Most Important African Americans in Technology at an induction ceremony in Washington, DC. Last year he was inducted into the UTC School of Business’s Entrepreneur Hall of Fame.



About KaZee, Inc.

Dave Scott

770-354-7228



www.kazee.us



