Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation and Knowledge Graph Conference Launch Joint Global Survey on the State of the Knowledge Graph Industry

Founded in 2019 at Columbia University, The Knowledge Graphs Conference is emerging as the premiere source of learning around knowledge graph technologies. KGC believes that knowledge graphs are an underutilized yet essential force for solving complex societal challenges like climate change, democratizing access to knowledge and opportunity, and capturing business value made possible by the AI revolution. KGC sponsors events, education, content, and community efforts to facilitate meaningful exchange between diverse groups, and increase awareness, development and adoption of this powerful technology. https://www.knowledgegraph.tech New York, NY, March 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation (EKGF) and the Knowledge Graph Conference (KGC) are partnering to conduct the first comprehensive global survey about the size, nature, and direction of the knowledge graph industry. The survey asks for candid views about adoption maturity, use case drivers, and organizational requirements. Responses will be anonymized and kept strictly confidential.This survey, which takes about 6-8 minutes to complete, is essential in order to capture and share baseline statistics to help all involved stakeholders better understand the dynamics of the Knowledge Graph industry.The deadline for a response from the industry is Tuesday, March 30 to ensure that responses are registered. The final survey results will be released at the 3rd annual Knowledge Graph Conference (May 3-6). Survey participants receive a copy of the results.Access the Survey:Anyone interested in participating in the survey can access access it at tinyurl.com/EKGSURVEY About EKG Foundation:Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation was formed in April 2020 to promote semantic standards and best practices to support the growing enterprise knowledge graph marketplace. A consortium of data management and semantic technology advocates, The EKG Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on the growth of the marketplace for semantic technology, the adoption of best practices, and the implementation of a shared infrastructure for evaluating data quality. EKGF's members participate in weekly open working sessions to debate and develop a consensus in order to provide guidelines for the development and deployment of an enterprise knowledge graph. The principles emphasize shared meaning and content reuse that are the cornerstone of operating in complex and interconnected environments. https://www.EKGF.orgAbout Knowledge Graph Conference:Founded in 2019 at Columbia University, The Knowledge Graphs Conference is emerging as the premiere source of learning around knowledge graph technologies. KGC believes that knowledge graphs are an underutilized yet essential force for solving complex societal challenges like climate change, democratizing access to knowledge and opportunity, and capturing business value made possible by the AI revolution. KGC sponsors events, education, content, and community efforts to facilitate meaningful exchange between diverse groups, and increase awareness, development and adoption of this powerful technology. https://www.knowledgegraph.tech Contact Information Enterprise Knowledge Graph Foundation

