William A. Geha Honored as a Professional of the Year for a Fourth Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

About William A. Geha

William Geha currently serves as a drug counselor for the Sylvania, Ohio and Springfield Township, Ohio school districts. As a teacher, drug counselor and prevention specialist, he has traveled throughout the United States spreading a drug free message. As co-director of America's Pride Drug Prevention Team of Toledo, with Dr Ken Newbury, Mr. Geha’s team was twice named team of the year at the World Drug Conference. With America's Pride, his team worked with the Navajos of New Mexico, the Cree Indians in Canada and the Canadian and British Governments on prevention.



Mr. Geha has received several national, state and local awards for his work in drug prevention and anti-bullying. He is a Board Member for the Lucas County Opiate Coalition, the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition, the Springfield Township Prevention Coalition and the Sylvania Community Action Team.



In 2007, Mr. Geha started the P.E.A.C.E. Project which is an anti-bullying program with 12 students. Today, the program has more than 1000 students. The P.E.A.C.E. Project is touching the hearts of kids who don't fit in and this is just the beginning. Today with the help of hundreds of amazing kids from around the world, William is raising the standard for respect.



William was born on October 11, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio. He obtained a B.A. from the University of Toledo. William has a wonderful wife of 50 years, Elizabeth, and four wonderful children who are all educators. In his spare time, William enjoys working with children.



William Geha states, “Through the years I have had the privilege of working with amazing coworkers, parents, and students that have touched the hearts of so many, and have changed the world!”



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

