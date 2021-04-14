Magnificent Life Publishing Announces "Unleash Intentional Success," a Non-Fiction Self-Help Book by Namaine Coombs

Press Releases Unleashed Success, LLC Press Release Share Blog

- Replace limiting beliefs that prevent you from being your happiest and achieving all that you desire.

- Acknowledge and change self-sabotaging behaviors that lead to limited or unfavorable outcomes.

- Discover and embrace daily practices and habits that can enable you to create a reality more incredible than your imagination.



The paperback and hardcover editions are available for purchase on namainecoombs.com. The e-book is available for sale on Amazon.com. Launch and book-signing events are coming soon.



About the Author



Namaine Coombs is a certified professional life coach and an established financial professional. As a military brat, he was raised in West Point, New York, and Columbia, South Carolina, by his lovely Jamaican parents. He holds a BS in business administration, an MBA in finance, and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is also a member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), and an advocate for mental health. He gets excited over German cars, keeps his body healthy by running, and travels to warm destinations as often as possible. Namaine lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he visualizes being taller on a daily basis. He is the author of Unleash Intentional Success.



Magnificent Life Publishing is an imprint of Unleashed Success, LLC.



Namaine Coombs

704-517-7609



namainecoombs.com

Attached Files Press Release pdf Magnificent Life Publishing announces the debut of Unleash Intentional Success: Change Your Mindset. Change Your Actions. Change Your Life., a non-fiction self-help book by Namaine Coombs. Filename: PRESSRELEASE.pdf

