PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Unleashed Success, LLC

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Unleashed Success, LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Magnificent Life Publishing Announces "Unleash Intentional Success," a Non-Fiction Self-Help Book by Namaine Coombs


Magnificent Life Publishing Announces
Charlotte, NC, April 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In this enlightening page-turner, Namaine Coombs shares a personal journey of self-discovery and self-healing, teaches growth concepts, and offers step-by-step guidance to help you:

- Replace limiting beliefs that prevent you from being your happiest and achieving all that you desire.
- Acknowledge and change self-sabotaging behaviors that lead to limited or unfavorable outcomes.
- Discover and embrace daily practices and habits that can enable you to create a reality more incredible than your imagination.

The paperback and hardcover editions are available for purchase on namainecoombs.com. The e-book is available for sale on Amazon.com. Launch and book-signing events are coming soon.

About the Author

Namaine Coombs is a certified professional life coach and an established financial professional. As a military brat, he was raised in West Point, New York, and Columbia, South Carolina, by his lovely Jamaican parents. He holds a BS in business administration, an MBA in finance, and a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. He is also a member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI), and an advocate for mental health. He gets excited over German cars, keeps his body healthy by running, and travels to warm destinations as often as possible. Namaine lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he visualizes being taller on a daily basis. He is the author of Unleash Intentional Success.

Magnificent Life Publishing is an imprint of Unleashed Success, LLC.

Unleashed Success, LLC better known as UNLEASH is a successful coaching company.
Contact Information
Unleashed Success, LLC
Namaine Coombs
704-517-7609
Contact
namainecoombs.com
Attached Files
Press Release pdf
Magnificent Life Publishing announces the debut of Unleash Intentional Success: Change Your Mindset. Change Your Actions. Change Your Life., a non-fiction self-help book by Namaine Coombs.
Filename: PRESSRELEASE.pdf

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Unleashed Success, LLC
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help