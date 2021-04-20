Torque Capital, Investor Group Has Acquired Cable Manufacturing & Assembly

Press Releases Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Press Release Share Blog

Dan Pappano will continue leading CMA in an elevated role as Chief Executive Officer and will be supported by the current management team. Pappano commented, “For over 47 years CMA has provided highly engineered cable solutions to our customers, delivered on time and meeting the highest quality standards. We are excited to partner with the experience of Torque who will provide the resources to strengthen our current relationships as well as accelerate our growth plans, both organically and through add-on acquisitions.”



Jonathan Saltzman, Managing Partner, Torque Capital Group, said, “CMA’s recognized brand, reputation, and legacy is an excellent fit with our focus to invest in manufacturing companies with strong management teams, market positions, and significant growth potential. Our operational focus, extensive experience and relationships will provide CMA with enhanced resources and strategic guidance through its next stage of growth and development.”



About Cable Manufacturing & Assembly

Safely connecting the world through excellence in cable assembly solutions since 1974, Cable Manufacturing & Assembly has become an industry leader in mechanical cables and controls. Its products include push-pull and pull-pull cables, safety/restraint cables and through acquisition, added electrical wiring harnesses in 2011. Known for providing application solutions through engineering support to its customers, CMA has continued to expand its product line and customer base in the automotive, marine and power sports industries, selling its products to the leading OEM’s within their respective industries. CMA recently launched its Performax(TM) line of control cables, offering a branded customizable solution that are designed for application driven performance.



About Torque Capital Group

