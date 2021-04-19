Polyphonic Studios, LLC Congratulates The ZYG 808 for the release of "Real EmCees"

Press Releases Polyphonic Studios LLC Press Release Share Blog

Polyphonic Studios' Southcoast Thump & Soul movement continues with The ZYG 808's release of "Real EmCees," featuring some of the Southcoast regions microphone masters, while drawing a distinct line between MCs and rappers.





This is a joint just for real mcs/ hands in the air, but you don’t have to freeze, the boom bap attack will bring you right to your knees/ mumble mouth clown need speech therapy/ This is a joint just for real mcs, banging from the Cape to the West Indies/ Coming at you straight from 130/ I step to the mic and say what I please...



After fleshing out the track a bit more at Polyphonic Studios, they knew that this one was definitely going to be a record. A great producer knows when a banger needs more than one voice, so The ZYG 808 set about looking at who was in his circle of rappers who represented the essence of being an MC as opposed to just a rapper. What is the difference you say? According to ZYG 808, “A rapper gets up and performs a song. An MC engages the crowd and the song is only part of their performance. MCs were the original rappers. The music industry created segment of folks who basically pose.”



The end result: Three versions of a song, with a who's who of regional MCs entering Polyphonics Studios legendary sound booth, "The Apollo" (because if you suck, they will tell you) to add their verses. From Bridgeside Cipher MC, Ju$t Jill, along with a cadre of MCs from ZYG 808’s Mashpee Wampanoag tribal community: JJnice, J.R. Native, Chris Koch, Madarrius Maximus, and - some words from an elder - MWALIM DaPhunkee Professor. “It was awesome getting to make a record with my cousins,” exclaimed The ZYG 808 when asked about working with some of the local masters of the mic.



“Real EmCees” is the latest single from The ZYG 808’s forthcoming mixtape, "Beat Lounge Notes," joining “Glory of History” and “Pioneers” as the hip-hop branch of the Southcoast Thump & Soul™ movement gains momentum.



Listen on Audiomack

https://audiomack.com/album/liberationm3/real-emcees?key=pr



“Real EmCees” will be available on all streaming platforms and the entire mixtape will be available on bandcamp on April 30, 2021. For more info, visit, http://thezyg808.com



MJ Peters

508-566-6269



http://polyphonicstudios.com

Liberation Multimedia, LLC is a subcorporation of Polyphonic Studios, LLC



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Polyphonic Studios LLC