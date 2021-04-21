Press Releases NYC Arts Empire Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from NYC Arts Empire: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: "Where do We Go from Here - the Art of Hui Tian"

Artist Hui Tian will be exhibiting his art at NYC Arts Empire Gallery from May 15, through June 30. There is an Opening reception scheduled for May 15, 6pm.





Dates: May 15 - June 30, 2021



Venue: NYC Arts Empire Gallery

454 Broadway, NY, NY 10013

Tel.: (954) 328-5949

www.nycartsempire.com

Open: Wednesday - Sundays, 12-6pm and by appt.



NYC Arts Empire is pleased to announce the opening of artist Hui Tian's exhibit entitled: "Where Do We Go From Here?" at their gallery located in Soho.



Featuring 17 pieces from the artist's collection, these art works exemplify what social commentary is all about in the art world. Uniquely rendered oil, egg tempera, and mixed media they are captivating in size and scope and cover vast topics of social concern relevant to all audiences. The Opening Reception will be held on Saturday, May 15, 5-8 pm at the gallery. This amazing exhibition will be in house until June 30.



Hui Tian's impressive background speaks for itself. Showing nationally and internationally at Frieze, OCAT Shenzhen, National Art Museum of China, to name just a few, he has won numerous awards. Mr. Tian's works address the rapid development of science and technology, alongside sociopolitical movements such as neoliberalism and globalization, and the effects they have on people in today's society. Several of the pieces are portraits of such luminous figures as John Lewis, Richard Claxton Gregory, and Andy Warhol.



Although very new to the neighborhood, NYC Arts Empire, a 2,500 square foot arts space, has become a main hub for the community of Soho and contemporary artists who frequent the area The Director, Elaine Mendez, along with sponsorship in part from Camelot Realty Group. represents artists who have a long standing in the NYC area and maintains the positive energy which has established true weekend art soiree's with safe distancing protocols in place. NYC Arts Empire has had numerous themed exhibitions including its two most recent ones, "Create With Courage" for Women's history month and the very successful "NYC Street Art Movement" exhibition of 34 local artists. Ms. Mendez also has a second space at 456 Broadway which is also open for solo artist exhibitions. For inquiries, please email: elaine@nycartsempire.com New York, NY, April 21, 2021 --( PR.com )-- NYC Arts Empire in Soho announces the Opening of: "Where Do We Go From Here? - The Art of Hui Tian" Saturday, May 15, 5-8pmDates: May 15 - June 30, 2021Venue: NYC Arts Empire Gallery454 Broadway, NY, NY 10013Tel.: (954) 328-5949Open: Wednesday - Sundays, 12-6pm and by appt.NYC Arts Empire is pleased to announce the opening of artist Hui Tian's exhibit entitled: "Where Do We Go From Here?" at their gallery located in Soho.Featuring 17 pieces from the artist's collection, these art works exemplify what social commentary is all about in the art world. Uniquely rendered oil, egg tempera, and mixed media they are captivating in size and scope and cover vast topics of social concern relevant to all audiences. The Opening Reception will be held on Saturday, May 15, 5-8 pm at the gallery. This amazing exhibition will be in house until June 30.Hui Tian's impressive background speaks for itself. Showing nationally and internationally at Frieze, OCAT Shenzhen, National Art Museum of China, to name just a few, he has won numerous awards. Mr. Tian's works address the rapid development of science and technology, alongside sociopolitical movements such as neoliberalism and globalization, and the effects they have on people in today's society. Several of the pieces are portraits of such luminous figures as John Lewis, Richard Claxton Gregory, and Andy Warhol.Although very new to the neighborhood, NYC Arts Empire, a 2,500 square foot arts space, has become a main hub for the community of Soho and contemporary artists who frequent the area The Director, Elaine Mendez, along with sponsorship in part from Camelot Realty Group. represents artists who have a long standing in the NYC area and maintains the positive energy which has established true weekend art soiree's with safe distancing protocols in place. NYC Arts Empire has had numerous themed exhibitions including its two most recent ones, "Create With Courage" for Women's history month and the very successful "NYC Street Art Movement" exhibition of 34 local artists. Ms. Mendez also has a second space at 456 Broadway which is also open for solo artist exhibitions. For inquiries, please email: elaine@nycartsempire.com Contact Information NYC Arts Empire

Elaine Mendez

954-328-5949



www.nycartsempire.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from NYC Arts Empire