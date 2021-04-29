EndoSoft® Announces Issuance of a New Patent for AI System for Detecting and Sizing Lesions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EndoSoft Press Release

Argus® powered by EndoSoft® is Artificial Intelligence technology that uses Machine Learning to assist clinicians with polyp detection and sizing during a colonoscopy procedure. Argus® is vendor-neutral scope, processor, and EHR technology that is currently available embedded into the latest version of EndoVault.

The patent protects the developed technology of a trained classifier that uses machine learning (ML) for detection and uses a deep learning algorithm to size lesions through a live video feed in real-time to referenced objects during a clinical procedure.



Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the United States. When colon cancer gets found early, the chance of survival is much higher.



“The most challenging task for any gastroenterologist is to improve their adenoma detection rate (ADR) by detecting polyps at an early stage and save lives,” said Rakesh Madan, President & CEO of EndoSoft®. He went on to say, “While working with gastroenterologists for over 25 years, we saw the challenge in real-time and responded by developing a solution that increases the polyp detection rate and assists with the sizing of the polyp during the procedure for proper recall as per clinical standards.”



“Argus, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology that embeds in any Endoscopy report writer (EWR) or Electronic health records (EHR),” said Zohair Hussain, VP of Development at EndoSoft®. “We wanted Argus® to be easy to implement and use, so we made it vendor-neutral.” Argus® provides clinical decision support (CDSS) during the colonoscopy procedure.



Argus® is the first Patented AI technology that enriches the offerings and suite of software available from EndoSoft®.



*Argus® is not intended to substitute for the advice of a clinician. The clinician should always use proper judgment while taking care of the patient and disregard Argus recommendations if it seems clinically inappropriate.



About Argus®



Argus® is an AI solution powered by EndoSoft® that integrates with any Electronic Health Record (EHR), scopes, and processors. Argus® is launched during the endoscopy procedure to aid in the decision-making of polyp detection and sizing. Argus® assists clinicians with the detection of polyps and abnormalities. Argus® utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning while capturing images simultaneously.



About EndoSoft®



With over 50,000 clinical users worldwide and over 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a multitude of specialties to meet the clinician needs in Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, Pathology, Orthopedics, Cardiology, Pain Management, Pulmonology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Dermatology, and Urology; to name a few. Other software applications available are Nursing, Infusion, Scheduling, and Inventory Management.



