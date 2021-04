Radware and Netsync Team Up to Offer Cloud DDoS Protection Service to State, Local and Education Agencies

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Netsync Press Release Share Blog

Radware, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and Netsync today announced that they are bringing Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Service to State, Local and Education (SLED) agencies in the U.S. as part of Netsync’s offerings.





Radware's mitigation service, which will be sold under the Netsync brand, provides enterprise-grade DDoS protection in the cloud and delivers the most accurate detection and shortest time to protection from today's most dynamic and constantly evolving DDoS threats. Radware has extensively trained Netsync staff on the product, so that they can be trusted security advisors to customers.



“Maintaining network security while also preserving communication and the free exchange of information presents educational and government institutions with a unique set of obstacles,” said Raffi Kesten, Chief Business Officer, Radware. “The combination of Netsync’s unmatched expertise in SLED markets, with our own DDoS mitigation expertise, will give organizations confidence that they can maintain 24x7 access to online services, and that their data will be safeguarded.”



“We’re excited to collaborate with Radware on this mutual initiative,” said Mark Lynd, Head of Digital Business – CISSP, ISSAP & ISSMP at Netsync. “Radware was the obvious party to collaborate with because it offers the widest security coverage with automated zero-day DDoS attack protection, and it’s the only cloud SSL-attack protection solution that maintains user data confidentiality.”



About Netsync

Netsync is a comprehensive technology solutions and services provider with extensive experience integrating next-gen infrastructure solutions to digitally transform organizations, including Enterprise, State and Local, Education, Financial, Healthcare, and Energy customers. As a premier distribution channel of Radware, Cisco Gold Master Partner, Okta Select, and Dell/EMC Platinum Partner, Netsync is reimagining the way we do business, building a digital future for clients today and our children tomorrow.



About Radware

Radware is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” For example, when we say that our mitigation service will be sold under the Netsync brand and that Netsync’s staff can be trusted security advisors to customers, these are forward looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; real or perceived shortcomings, defects or vulnerabilities in our solutions or if we or our end-users experience security breaches; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; our reliance on a single managed security service provider to provide us with scrubbing center services; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com. Shawn Sellers

281-520-2500



netsync.com



