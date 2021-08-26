Steve Maxwell of Maxwell Capital Discusses the Need for Vertical Farming in Countries Like Canada
Vancouver-based expert provides his view on vertical farming and its importance in Canada.
Edmonton, Canada, August 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The global demand for food is expected to increase by 60% in the next 3 decades as experts anticipate the population to grow by 2 billion. (http://www.fao.org/3/i6583e/i6583e.pdf) To keep up with this fast-growing demand, farmers and food manufacturers have to look into ways to improve their yield with the given resources. Vertical farming has proven to be extremely beneficial in this regard, particularly in an agrarian economy like Canada.
Steve Maxwell from Vancouver, BC, and founder of Maxwell Capital, believes that vertical farming can transform the Canadian economy. With nearly 2 decades of experience in project management, acquisitions, and industrial mergers, Steve has the experience and qualifications to identify great business models and ideas. Through the integration of exceptional agritech business models with Maxwell Capital’s green investment strategy, IP packages are cultivated to facilitate the needs of entrepreneurs.
While Canada is among one of the largest countries in the world based on landmass, its population is relatively small. While having plenty of land is seen as a good thing from an agricultural perspective, only 7% of Canada’s land is cultivable. (https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/agriculture-in-canada) There’s a shortage of land to meet the growing demand worldwide, and vertical farming can help bridge that gap.
Vertical farming involves increasing the food production per square meter and to achieve that goal, crops are cultivated in stacked layers. A tower-like structure is built indoors to make this happen, and all variables are monitored and can be regulated to provide the best environment for crops to thrive. LEDs are used to provide the adequate level of light in vertical farming, while the level of water is constantly monitored too. The beds rotate to ensure all levels of the vertical “farm” receive adequate sunlight.
Steve Maxwell of Maxwell Capital shares his thoughts on vertical farming stating, “There’s a need for innovative farming techniques in Canada. We rely on our exports and crop production and therefore need to work on ways to improve the yield, reduce waste, and improve margins for our farmers. Vertical farming can make these goals achievable, provided adequate guidance and infrastructure is provided.”
While regular farming methods require plenty of water, vertical farming uses up to 95% less water, making it efficient and environmentally friendly. Vertical farming can make farming possible in major cities and reduce the time and money it takes to transport locally grown produce.
About The Company
Maxwell Capital is founded and owned by Steve Maxwell. He offers investment and resource opportunities to start-ups and budding entrepreneurs with business models that facilitate an Agritech future in Canada.
Contact Information
Telephone: (780) 851-1709
Address: Suite 3400, 10180 101 Street, Edmonton AB, T5J 3S4
