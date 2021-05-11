Jason Brock Releases New Single by Planting Trees Instead of Dropping NFTs

Press Releases Ventura Artists' Union Press Release Share Blog

Jason Brock is a career musician and artist, currently serving on the Board of the Ventura Artists’ Union, and also serves as an administrator of ccMixer.org. He’s participated in many climate activist events, including the People’s Climate March in NYC. Over his career he has recorded and released numerous records, working with Grammy award winning artists John Jones and Steve Ferrone, along with MP3.com artist Emily Richards, and original bands Orangehand, Maximum R.O.A.C.H. and The Art City Monsters. Ventura, CA, May 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In response to the frenzy for block chain collectibles, local musician and Ventura Artists’ Union member Jason Brock has chosen to volunteer his time and his music to plant trees in his west-side Ventura neighborhood instead of engaging in NFT drops. As a long time climate activist Brock feels much better about planting trees instead of block-chain mining. After reading about the backlash that well known alternative rock band Gorillaz recently received from fans for their drop, it became evident to Brock that NFT’s weren’t environmentally responsible.“I have to admit I got caught up in the excitement for NFTs,” Brock commented. “It seemed like it was a great way for fans to participate in my art and music, and for everyone to make big money,” he continued. “But when I realized the carbon footprint of these cryptocurrency NFTs, I decided it was time to pick up a shovel to help heal the planet for art, not destroy it.”Not only is Jason helping out planting trees, his band performed live to raise local awareness on April 24 during the Ventura Growing Circle’s Earth Day celebration. He’s also releasing his next single “Common Thread” with a snail mail collectible campaign. “I like getting cool stuff in the mail,” Jason added. “It’s much better than a virtual token.”Common Thread’s release date is May 14, 2021 across all major distribution channels. The single features David Uosikkinen (the Hooters) on drums and Kenny Aaronson (Bob Bylan, Joan Jett) on bass. It was mixed and mastered by Dave Downham at Gradwell House recording.Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) attach a unique block chain identifier to intellectual property, which then can be traded or sold online. They recently received mainstream recognition when Beeple, a digital artist, sold his art for 69 million dollars using NFTs during a recent Christie’s art auction.Ventura Growing Circles is a permaculture action group dedicated to green education and action in the local Ventura community.Jason Brock is a career musician and artist, currently serving on the Board of the Ventura Artists’ Union, and also serves as an administrator of ccMixer.org. He’s participated in many climate activist events, including the People’s Climate March in NYC. Over his career he has recorded and released numerous records, working with Grammy award winning artists John Jones and Steve Ferrone, along with MP3.com artist Emily Richards, and original bands Orangehand, Maximum R.O.A.C.H. and The Art City Monsters. Contact Information Ventura Artists' Union

Ebeth Feldman

805-765-1892



ventura-artists-union.org



