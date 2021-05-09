Vegan Gastronomy Culinary Academy Partners with Protein Brewery Company to Develop Plant Based Protein Solutions

Press Releases Vegan Gastronomy Press Release Share Blog

Vegan Gastronomy, located on Naxos Island Greece, is the world leader in the art of making plant based dishes using: eukaryotic kingdom, and fungi kingdom developing flavors and textures that give one the experience and appearance of replicating their animal based counterparts. Protein Brewery of the Netherlands is an advanced developer of animal free proteins. The two companies are partnered together to take an advanced technology and make it a reality for global food consumption that is both healthy for humans, safe for animals, the environment, and is capable of leading a new chapter in food.



The key to this development is the water-binding properties of fermotein, the product developed by Protein Brewery and the presence of fat (non-saturated), products created with fermotein are less dry and have a pleasant structure, contributing to a gratifying organoleptic customer experience. Most plant based products use Coconut or Palm Oil. The solutions the two companies have developed do not use either one.



Most animal-free proteins require much flavouring in order to obtain a taste similar to meat. Thanks to the presence of 10% fat, fermotein contains a flavour transport component which will be experienced upon heating and subsequently upon eating.



Protein Brewery’s fermotein has no off-taste. Thousands upon thousands of micro-organisms (fungi) were selected to find the perfect matches in those used to create fermotein. Integrating fermotein into developmental recipes is in alignment with the expertise of Vegan Gastronomy that had experience in working with products like active yeast (Lallemand Corporation), potato protein (AVEBE Corporation), and various algae companies to help elaborate newer flavor experiences in food. This match proves to simplify the life of those who want to create new recipes.



The importance of a Clean Label is key to product development. Fermotein is a pure ingredient containing only brewed fibrous protein, washed, filtered and dried. Fermotein is not chemically treated or further processed. It is a simple wholesome ingredient.



“No soy, wheat or other allergen components are part of the development process,” says Manuel Lynch, key to Vegan Gastronomy’s development team. “We have long focused on the development of allergy free solutions for vegan cuisine. This partnership is set to expand these developments further!”



"We believe that the marriage of products that we have developed like GLORIA (Vegan Egg), GERBET (Vegan Egg White for Macarons), and PANACEG (Vegan Whole Egg for baking) with Fermotein plans on being an exciting future of possibilities," says Jessica McKenzie of Vegan Gastronomy.



The combination of Vegan Gastronomy expertise together with Protein Brewery Fermotein is unique in its kind, containing as much fibre as protein, the highest concentration of essential amino acids in a meat-free protein. This is why the combination protein can be regarded as high-grade. The newly invented mixes have the closest amino acid profile to meat and superior to vegetable alternatives.



They are confident that Vegan Gastronomy and Protein Brewery are starting a new chapter in food development together.



Information:



Vegan Gastronomy

info@vegangastronomy.com

‭Tel +30 698 3287020‬

www.VeganGastronomy.com



Protein Brewery

Tel +31 76 209 100 0

corporatecommunications@theproteinbrewery.nl

Manuel Lynch

+30 698 3287020‬



www.VeganGastronomy.com



