Medical Staffing Company Makes It Easier for New Graduates to Get Into Travel Healthcare Workforce

Reach out to Melanie Sallas at Omaha, NE, May 10, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Fusion Medical Staffing makes it easier for new graduate therapists to start their career as traveling healthcare professionals. It’s simple for the next generation of healthcare workers to hit the ground running with the company’s Student Outreach Program.The Student Outreach Coordinator connects with medical students to learn about their personality and career goals. New graduates are then matched with a recruiter based on those conversations to ensure a smooth relationship as they begin their search for travel opportunities.“My role is to educate you on what traveling healthcare is and what the market is like so you’ll have realistic expectations,” said Melanie Sallas, Student Outreach Coordinator. “I want to get to know you as a person so I can match you with a recruiter who I think you’ll really get along with.”In addition to having contact with the Student Outreach Coordinator and a recruiter, new graduate therapists also have the option for a mentor from Fusion’s Mentorship Program. The mentors are current Fusion travelers who can offer insight on how to navigate the industry.Fusion’s team of outreach professionals makes landing the first healthcare job simple by educating new graduates on travel opportunities and helping them understand what they can expect. All levels of support are offered so that new graduates will always feel prepared.Reach out to Melanie Sallas at melanie.sallas@fusionmedstaff.com to learn more about how to hit the ground running in your career. If you aren’t a therapist but you’re interested in learning more about being a traveler, go to fusionmedstaff.com Contact Information Fusion Medical Staffing

Leah Kemple

(877) 230-3885 ext. 549



fusionmedstaff.com

Public Relations Specialist



