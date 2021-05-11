New Woman-Owned Consultancy Aims to be Mortgage Industry’s Trusted Advisor

Press Releases Consigliera LLC Press Release Share Blog

Consigliera is a woman-owned business based in Detroit focused on bringing excellence to the mortgage servicing process through digital transformation, high-risk regulatory management, and human-first strategies. Detroit, MI, May 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Courtney Thompson launches new consultancy, Consigliera, to be the default industry’s trusted advisor in both regulatory readiness and digital transformation at a time the default consumer needs it the most. “It is not enough to just follow the letter of the law,” says Thompson, “to really help the consumer we must be masters of our data, our processes, and make the effort to focus on better ways to connect in this digital age.”As an industry leader in high-risk regulatory management, servicing operations, and human-first strategies, Courtney established Consigliera to help the industry reframe its people, processes, and technologies in ways where it can be confident that the myriad of evolving rules are properly implemented, with razor-tight auditable policies, procedures and processes, and clear and concise outreach to the nearly 1.7 million consumers in need.Courtney most-recently served as Senior Vice President of Flagstar Bank’s best-in-class default mortgage operation where she recently led the team in launching a first-to-industry digital loss mitigation application experience and remote online notarization experience for COVID-related loss mitigation. “While we will miss Courtney’s enthusiasm and commitment to Flagstar default servicing, we are supportive of her new endeavor, and look forward to being a client and watching her efforts to transform how the industry navigates mortgage servicing through these next few years,” says Lee Smith, EVP and President of Mortgage at Flagstar Bank.About Consigliera: https://www.consigliera.com Consigliera is a woman-owned business based in Detroit focused on bringing excellence to the mortgage servicing process through digital transformation, high-risk regulatory management, and human-first strategies. Contact Information Consigliera LLC

Courtney Thompson

