Press Releases Celestial Publishing LLC Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Celestial Publishing LLC: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: "From Grunt Work to Light Work" Offers Practical New Age Tips for Homeowner’s During the Time of COVID-19





Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - New Age book "From Grunt Work to Light Work" by Tamika M. Murray, currently available at https://www.amazon.com.



Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.



Reviewed By Vernita Naylor for Readers' Favorite:



"Being a homeowner is set in different phases. You may be interested in purchasing a home due to a growing family or you may be looking to downsize and sell your home for various reasons but, despite your reason, the home must be attractive enough both aesthetically and financially for the buyer. What this does is put lots of pressure on the seller. In the book, 'From Grunt Work to Light Work: A Homeowner's Guide to Attracting Buyers' by Tamika M. Murray, you're taken through eleven chapters of how to prepare your home to sell; from doing repairs and hiring an attorney and a realtor to the importance of a clean title. While these different tasks worked for this seller, which allowed her to sell her home within thirty days from listing, yet it took her years to get it buyer-ready. The author advises caution when using any of these tips and tricks from the book for preparing to sell your home. Be mindful that one size does not fit all.



"I enjoyed 'From Grunt Work to Light Work' because not only will you learn a lot about the process but you are asked specific questions to help you better understand the process, as well as space where you can write and map out the process. The author is there coaching you as you walk through each step. As you begin to answer the questions, you're better able to gauge what works and what doesn't for you in making your home attractive to the buyer. As the author states, research and referrals are your friends and the key to successfully working through this process. I enjoyed how the author implemented The Law of Attraction and the art of manifestation in acquiring the ideal buyer for the home. You'll be able to work through and write out your manifestation process as well. Highly recommended."



You can learn more about Tamika M. Murray and "From Grunt Work to Light Work" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/from-grunt-work-to-light-work where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.



Readers' Favorite LLC

Media Relations

Louisville, KY 40202

800-RF-REVIEW

support@readersfavorite.com

https://readersfavorite.com Vineland, NJ, May 13, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome.Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - New Age book "From Grunt Work to Light Work" by Tamika M. Murray, currently available at https://www.amazon.com.Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.Reviewed By Vernita Naylor for Readers' Favorite:"Being a homeowner is set in different phases. You may be interested in purchasing a home due to a growing family or you may be looking to downsize and sell your home for various reasons but, despite your reason, the home must be attractive enough both aesthetically and financially for the buyer. What this does is put lots of pressure on the seller. In the book, 'From Grunt Work to Light Work: A Homeowner's Guide to Attracting Buyers' by Tamika M. Murray, you're taken through eleven chapters of how to prepare your home to sell; from doing repairs and hiring an attorney and a realtor to the importance of a clean title. While these different tasks worked for this seller, which allowed her to sell her home within thirty days from listing, yet it took her years to get it buyer-ready. The author advises caution when using any of these tips and tricks from the book for preparing to sell your home. Be mindful that one size does not fit all."I enjoyed 'From Grunt Work to Light Work' because not only will you learn a lot about the process but you are asked specific questions to help you better understand the process, as well as space where you can write and map out the process. The author is there coaching you as you walk through each step. As you begin to answer the questions, you're better able to gauge what works and what doesn't for you in making your home attractive to the buyer. As the author states, research and referrals are your friends and the key to successfully working through this process. I enjoyed how the author implemented The Law of Attraction and the art of manifestation in acquiring the ideal buyer for the home. You'll be able to work through and write out your manifestation process as well. Highly recommended."You can learn more about Tamika M. Murray and "From Grunt Work to Light Work" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/from-grunt-work-to-light-work where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.Readers' Favorite LLCMedia RelationsLouisville, KY 40202800-RF-REVIEWsupport@readersfavorite.comhttps://readersfavorite.com Contact Information Celestial Publishing LLC

Tamika M. Murray

609-442-3085



MikaMurray.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Celestial Publishing LLC