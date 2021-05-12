The Importance of Dilution Control in Institutional Cleaning During a Pandemic

An article detailing the lessons learned over a year into the pandemic featuring details on the importance of using dilution control systems in institutional cleaning.





With the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and recent studies on the impacts of “over-disinfection” practices, David Arocha of DEMA and Stephen Ashkin of The Ashkin Group, co-authored an article covering all the lessons learned so far through the pandemic, revisiting the importance of proper dilution control processes for tried and true, safe and effective disinfecting and cleaning practices.



