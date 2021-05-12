PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
DEMA Engineering Company

The Importance of Dilution Control in Institutional Cleaning During a Pandemic


An article detailing the lessons learned over a year into the pandemic featuring details on the importance of using dilution control systems in institutional cleaning.

Saint Louis, MO, May 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Over a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many lessons have been learned about proper cleaning and disinfecting guidelines, applications, and processes. The more we learn through the pandemic, the more we have to readjust strategies to match the latest information.

With the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and recent studies on the impacts of “over-disinfection” practices, David Arocha of DEMA and Stephen Ashkin of The Ashkin Group, co-authored an article covering all the lessons learned so far through the pandemic, revisiting the importance of proper dilution control processes for tried and true, safe and effective disinfecting and cleaning practices.

To learn more, please visit: tinyurl.com/demacleaning.
Contact Information
DEMA Engineering Company
Brass Clarkson
314-686-6547
Contact
www.demaeng.com
Attached Files
Lessons Learned from COVID-19 & the Importance of Dilution Control Systems
Filename: LessonsLearnedfromCOVIDandthe.pdf

