Comedian Oscar P Serves Up Live Performance in Memphis Every Thursday Night

Almost one year removed from adjusting to a pandemic, Comedian Oscar P is blazing the streets of Memphis again with new comedy for his fans. Fans will be able to catch some of this famous comedian performances at Slice of Soul located at 1299 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN.





Comedian Oscar P is one of the funniest and most energetic performers who has toured 48 states. Often compared to comedic superstars Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock, Oscar P’s act is a blend of comedy and real-life situations, making fun of relationships, and paying tribute to those before him. His comedy has been played on SiriusXM and is available on all platforms. Look for Oscar P’s daily social media post on Facebook to get your day started.



If you have not seen Oscar P, this is your opportunity to laugh out loud, funny is an understatement, mixed up with a side of Southern Soul.



For more information on Oscar P’s upcoming Summer Tour or booking:

Booking inquiry: Memphis, TN, May 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- A great opportunity for fans to escape from everything COVID.Comedian Oscar P is one of the funniest and most energetic performers who has toured 48 states. Often compared to comedic superstars Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock, Oscar P’s act is a blend of comedy and real-life situations, making fun of relationships, and paying tribute to those before him. His comedy has been played on SiriusXM and is available on all platforms. Look for Oscar P’s daily social media post on Facebook to get your day started.If you have not seen Oscar P, this is your opportunity to laugh out loud, funny is an understatement, mixed up with a side of Southern Soul.For more information on Oscar P’s upcoming Summer Tour or booking:Booking inquiry: oscarpisfunny@gmail.com