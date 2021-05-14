PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Comedian Oscar P

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Comedian Oscar P: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Comedian Oscar P Serves Up Live Performance in Memphis Every Thursday Night


Almost one year removed from adjusting to a pandemic, Comedian Oscar P is blazing the streets of Memphis again with new comedy for his fans. Fans will be able to catch some of this famous comedian performances at Slice of Soul located at 1299 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN.

Comedian Oscar P Serves Up Live Performance in Memphis Every Thursday Night
Memphis, TN, May 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A great opportunity for fans to escape from everything COVID.

Comedian Oscar P is one of the funniest and most energetic performers who has toured 48 states. Often compared to comedic superstars Eddie Murphy and Chris Rock, Oscar P’s act is a blend of comedy and real-life situations, making fun of relationships, and paying tribute to those before him. His comedy has been played on SiriusXM and is available on all platforms. Look for Oscar P’s daily social media post on Facebook to get your day started.

If you have not seen Oscar P, this is your opportunity to laugh out loud, funny is an understatement, mixed up with a side of Southern Soul.

For more information on Oscar P’s upcoming Summer Tour or booking:
Booking inquiry: oscarpisfunny@gmail.com
Contact Information
Enzo Entertainment
Lennard James
921-216-2689
Contact

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Comedian Oscar P
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help