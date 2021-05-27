Lula M. Blake Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Press Releases P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization... Press Release Share Blog

About Lula M. Blake

Lula M. Blake has been in the advocacy field for over 44 years. She is the director of Buying into Better Business Everywhere (B.i.B.L.E.), a 501c3 start-up business in Brooklyn, New York. She advocates for seniors and youth. It is a not-for-project endeavor that will require funding from government grants and venture capitalists, providing professional, confidential, and custom delivery services to community residents in Brooklyn. These clients have been systematically denied healthcare benefit, decent housing, Veterans Affairs benefits, educational incentives, senior citizen advocacy services, child day care, and essential food allowances. Ex-offender reentry to society, legal services, and credible employment services will also be available to the consumer. These services are rights that should and must be available to any certified client.



Mrs. Blake plans to spearhead and facilitate projects that will incorporate a partnership with local consultants that will enhance client experience and bargaining power, granting the professional ideal opportunities to intervene on behalf of the clients served. Intervention will include assistance that will help to facilitate a seamless interview; an unbiased process during the client’s appointment with the government assigned agencies.



Lula Blake retired from Kings County Hospital in 2018 after 44 years of dedicated service in the administrative arenas of community affairs, strategic planning, and patient services. She also previously owned LMB Enterprises, Inc. However, staying true to her passion, Lula remained focused while addressing job, family obligations, and unexpected setbacks. The experience she gained from a stellar employment background along with her academic accomplishments serve as fuel empowering her to address the ever-present injustices that are perpetrated on the marginalized and disenfranchised members of our society.



Lula is a native of North Carolina. She has demonstrated deep passion in becoming an entrepreneur from early childhood. A stalwart advocate for youth and seniors, Lula began this journey in high school. To maintain a competitive edge, she recognized the importance of preparing herself academically by pursuing higher education at the University of Phoenix. Lula earned her Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration in October 2012, and her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business with a Concentration in Small Business Management and Entrepreneurship in May of 2016. Amidst life’s distractions and challenges, Lula persevered and fulfilled her lifelong dream of obtaining her Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resource Management in February of 2021, also from University of Phoenix. In her spare time, she enjoys crocheting and reading.



Lula M. Blake is a proponent of the noted directive in Habakkuk 2:2, the portion that states “Write the vision and make it plain...” She was taught to “journal,” and to wait for her “desires to become a reality." Her life’s most comforting enlightenment is in knowing that "faith and obedience" equal the justification for living her best life in these unprecedented times.



About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com

Brooklyn, NY, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Lula M. Blake of Brooklyn, New York has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of advocacy. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.

