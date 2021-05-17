A Change for Wellness at the Woman's Club of Winter Park

There is a different kind of change happening at the Woman’s Club of Winter Park. Understanding what wellness isn't is their starting point. It isn't lack of illness. Women and men of all ages come to the Woman's Club weekly to practice how to feel and stay well, for life.





The wellness program aims at increasing awareness around what it really means to feel well through conscious choice on a daily basis, while the strength part offers balance and agility movements that increase fitness level regardless of age. Teaching how to incorporate easy to practice movements into day to day life and facilitating a mindset shift, the sessions offer a pathway for long term behavior change.



The wellness component of the weekly sessions are conducted by Aycha Williams who is a national board certified, Duke University trained health and wellness coach. The strength, agility and balance part of the sessions are instructed by Chip Keefer, who is a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer.



Aycha Williams said: “We tend to think of wellness as lack of illness, but it is so much more than that. Our day to day choices affect how we feel. At Orlando Health Coach, my mission is to create awareness around what living well means, and how we can take control of our habits to live happier, healthier and more content lives. This is why I love what we do here at the Woman’s Club. The shared experience of making change happen and seeing the positive results together, while being inspired by each other is a key motivation for healthy living.”



Both Ms. Williams and Mr. Keefer are donating their time and expertise to the Woman’s Club of Winter Park while attendees are encouraged to make a donation per session to the historic Woman’s Club of Winter Park. The Woman’s Club of Winter Park was founded in 1915 and has the mission of civic improvement, charity, scholarships & preservation. Through fundraising, membership and donations, the board of directors works to preserve the historic building as well as to support different nonprofit organizations, offering scholarships and undertaking other charitable work in the community.



About Aycha Williams at Orlando Health Coach

Aycha Williams left a 17-year successful executive level marketing career to become a health and wellness coach. Ms. Williams offers private health coaching sessions as well as group workshops to clients with health goals ranging from weight loss to chronic illness management, post-surgery recovery to adapting healthy living habits such as regular exercise and healthy eating. Aycha Williams accepts speaking engagements and teaches workshops in college settings. For more information, please visit www.orlandohealthcoach.com or email her at aycha@orlandohealthcoach.com



About Chip Keefer

When he got interested in fitness back in 2007, Chip knew nothing about exercise science. After a scare with obesity and high cholesterol despite "working out" regularly, he lost 40 pounds by learning and applying science-based nutrition and exercise. After this life-changing event he decided to pursue training and certification in order to help others. Chip is a National Academy of Sports Medicine certified personal trainer, SilverSneakers FLEX trainer, and Zibrio Balance Specialist. He is currently pursuing Functional Aging Specialist certification.



