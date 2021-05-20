Trophy Fitness Clothing Ladies Gym Wear Launch New Collection

Right now Trophy Fitness Clothing has launched their latest ladies gym wear collection, and it's flying off the shelves. Customers can pick a set of ladies activewear for as low as £25.99 in various colors; from yellow scrunch bum leggings, khaki green shorts, racer back bras and a whole lot more. They offer free UK delivery. Also, European delivery is only £5. If you live in America you can get shipping for only £12. The average gym wear set for ladies costs at least the price of 2 of Trophy Fitness Clothing's gym wear sets. Not only do they good, they feel good and are priced to not break the bank. Cardiff, United Kingdom, May 20, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Trophy Fitness Clothing, ladies gym wear brand, is taking the world by storm. Launched in 2019, the brand has bombarded social media. It has not left any stone uncovered. Offering quality leggings for the gym, form fitting bum lifting shorts, and sports bras to die for. Trophy Fitness Clothing features clothing for the gym that can make a woman feel body confident and ready for some serious lifestyle changes and sporting action. Trophy Fitness has everyone jumping on the bandwagon - and inspired to get fit.From YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook, there doesn’t seem to be a part of the globe where girls are not already sporting the Trofit brand. Team GB athletes, viral influencers and Middle Eastern royalty all wear the Trofit brand. They have leggings in all colors. Racer back sports bras and crop tops that will do your abdominals justice.Right now Trophy Fitness Clothing has launched their latest ladies gym wear collection, and it's flying off the shelves. Customers can pick a set of ladies activewear for as low as £25.99 in various colors; from yellow scrunch bum leggings, khaki green shorts, racer back bras and a whole lot more. They offer free UK delivery. Also, European delivery is only £5. If you live in America you can get shipping for only £12. The average gym wear set for ladies costs at least the price of 2 of Trophy Fitness Clothing's gym wear sets. Not only do they good, they feel good and are priced to not break the bank.