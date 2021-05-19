eCTD Solutions Appoints New CEO and Changes Name to Highlight Expanded Capability

Sunny Ayr Holdings, a group of healthcare product solutions companies, is pleased to announce the change of the name of eCTD Solutions Ltd. to Omni Early Development Services and the appointment of Mark Marino, MD as Partner and Chief Executive Officer of the early product development solutions provider.





Trained in medicine and clinical pharmacology, Dr. Marino has over 20 years of experience in new product development from pre-clinical research through phase 3 and drug approval. After working as team leader for large international research programs at biopharma leaders such as Novartis, Schering-Plough, Eisai, Roche, MannKind, and Daiichi-Sankyo, Dr. Marino made the transition to smaller innovative biotechnology companies as CMO of Cytori and later Imugene. His therapeutic experience includes oncology, immunology, neurology and metabolic diseases producing a number of successful New Drug Applications (NDA) and drug development programs.



“I am excited to join the company as it expands its capabilities to offer early development programs, expanded drug development planning, clinical trial design, and regulatory medical writing and submission,” said Marino. "We are also excited to begin offering more services providing regulatory medical writing, as well as scientific and manuscript medical writing. With this umbrella of services, we can assist early phase companies up to proof of concept / Phase 2 to set them up for successful phase 3 or partnering."



In conjunction with the change in leadership and the expanded focus, the company has also announced it is changing its name to Omni Early Development Services (Omni-EDS).



About Omni Early Development Services (Omni-EDS)

Omni-EDS is an early development solutions provider with a focus on maintaining commercial diligence in new product development. The Company assists early phase companies up to proof of concept / Phase 2 to set them up for successful Phase 3 or partnering. Its early development services include expanded drug development planning, clinical trial design, and regulatory medical writing and submission. Omni-EDS supports clients big or small in advancing their product development and regulatory submissions in a financially aware manner. For more information, contact Steve (scasey@omni-EDS.com) or visit www.Omni-EDS.com.



About Sunny Ayr Holdings Ltd. (SAH)

