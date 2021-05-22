Tradition Returns to the Crossroads District in Kansas City with the 21st Annual West 18th Street Fashion Show

Press Releases West 18th Street Fashion Show Press Release Share Blog

The concept of Summer Tableau was conceived by Senior Artistic Director Peregrine Honig as a way to move the audience safely through the street and present the artists’ work. Hosted by Kansas City Ambassador Celeste Lupercio and organized by Izzy Vivas, the West 18th Street board features a five-year collaboration with the Kansas City Museum and a fresh partnership with the Kansas City Art Institute. Summer Tableau is the first debut independent outdoor fashion production since 2020, and will be an incredible night ending in celebration at The Crossroads Hotel. Kansas City, MO, May 22, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The West 18th Street Fashion Show returns to the street with an innovative concept in the wake of the city’s closure due to a pandemic. The show’s producers invited Jay Tomlinson, Founding Principal and Owner of Helix Architecture + Design (Helix) to assist in creating seven sets for the fashion designers of 2021.Working primarily with JE Dunn Construction (JE Dunn) to build tableaus, seven scenes are being made in conjunction with the designers’ collections. Working with seven award-winning architectural teams (Helix, BNIM, Dake Wells Architecture, DRAW Architecture + Urban Design, Gould Evans, Hufft, and Pendulum) alongside the most established construction teams in the industry (JE Dunn, A.L. Huber, McCownGordon Construction, Monarch Build, PARIC, and Straub Construction), the historic West 18th Street block will be transformed for one night into a feast for the eyes and ears.Riding the tails of seven international awards for “Summer In Hindsight,” the feature-length film set in empty museums and famous landmarks during the COVID-19 pandemic, this fashion show is now infamous for its ability to pivot. Last year’s cinematic star and Musical Director Calvin Arsenia returns from the screen to the street with Nikki Glaspie (Beyoncé, Dumpsterfunk, Nth Power) and Mike Dillon (Ani DeFranco, Les Claypool, Rikki Lee Jones) in tow to further elevate the experience.The show will be presented with two Eventbrite ticketed time slots, 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Throughout the history of the West 18th Street Fashion Show, opportunity for free entry has been offered. This year “Buy One Gift One” tickets are $75, and general admission is $40. With respect to COVID-19 precautions, tickets are limited to 300 per show, in contract to the Fashion Show’s typical audience of 3,000.The concept of Summer Tableau was conceived by Senior Artistic Director Peregrine Honig as a way to move the audience safely through the street and present the artists’ work. Hosted by Kansas City Ambassador Celeste Lupercio and organized by Izzy Vivas, the West 18th Street board features a five-year collaboration with the Kansas City Museum and a fresh partnership with the Kansas City Art Institute. Summer Tableau is the first debut independent outdoor fashion production since 2020, and will be an incredible night ending in celebration at The Crossroads Hotel. Contact Information West 18th Street Fashion Show

Celeste Lupercio

816-305-0429



http://west18thstreetfashionshow.com/

