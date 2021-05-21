Celebrate Memorial Day in Las Vegas on the Rooftop with All Motown

All Motown, the new, live, all-female cast Las Vegas production show, is excited to announce its All Motown: Sunset limited performance series for Memorial Day Weekend 2021 as an outdoor, rooftop show with one of Las Vegas’ most spectacular city views at sunset.





All Motown, the new live Las Vegas production show, is excited to announce its All Motown: Sunset limited performance series for Memorial Day Weekend 2021 as an outdoor, rooftop show with one of Las Vegas’ most spectacular city views at sunset.



All Motown, featuring an all-female cast (aka The Duchesses of Motown) premiered March 5, 2021, at the Alexis Park Resort Hotel in Las Vegas, NV has been selling out shows since it opened performing the top songs that defined a generation from the Motown discography to nightly standing ovations.



The Duchesses of Motown, led by Ms. Tonja Jones along with Gwen, Tai, and LeAna, are known for singing Motown songs with a splash of DooWop! Formerly part of the Las Vegas casts “Forever Doowop,” “Forever Motorcity” and “Timeless” the Duchesses have been performing on the Las Vegas Strip for many years to sold-out shows. All Motown returns the Duchesses to their roots in a revue of the top-selling Motown artists of all time, including Martha and The Vandellas, Mary Wells, Gladys Knight, The Marvelettes, The Supremes, and many more in this new 75-minute tribute show.



“The masks are off,” exclaimed Tonja Jones. “We’re so excited to perform this amazing show in a park-like setting on the rooftop terrace of Alexis Park when the sun goes down the music will go up and the view, oh the view...”



All Motown is part of an impressive lineup of uniquely different shows performing at Alexis Park Resort Hotel, which also includes Purple Piano: A Celebration of Prince, The Big Little Variety Show, Amazing Magic starring Tommy Wind as well as BurlesQ, Rock Candy: Male Revue, Jokesters Comedy Club, Alain Nu - The Man Who Knows and Late Night Magic.



All Motown: Sunset featuring the Duchesses of Motown will perform their outdoor show for four dates only May 27-May 30, 2021 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $44.95 and are on sale now through most major ticket brokers, online at



All Motown will resume its normal schedule, in theater, every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights at 6:00 pm. Tickets start at $44.95 and are on sale now through most major ticket brokers, online at



Alexis Park Resort Hotel is located at 375 E. Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169.



