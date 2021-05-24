Press Releases American SportZ Exchange Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from American SportZ Exchange: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: ASX Enters Distribution Agreement with 4Tune Entertainment for North American Sports Gaming Markets

ASX is a new fantasy sports betting company led by gaming industry visionary Paddy Power. The deal has the potential to reach over 90 million digital users in the US.





Mr. Power says that he has already entered partnership discussions with multiple US professional sports teams and broadcasters. These include the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays MLB teams, Las Vegas’s Golden Knights NHL, New Orleans Saints NFL, the online sports subscription video streaming service DAZN and the Canadian broadcasting and telecoms group Rogers Media is also in discussions with the Company.



4Tune CEO Robert Miller said, “The ASX set of products and fan engagement tools has significant appeal for US professional sports team.” Miller went on to say, “Our strategic sports broadcast partners see ASX as an intuitive extension of fantasy sports with the excitement of a trading marketplace. The ASX team has combined intuitive play using familiar stock exchange transactions combined with the dynamics of live sporting events and in-stadia play.”



ASX and 4Tune are exploring several application models which include a standalone exchange for fans and a white label solution for major sports teams or media operators. Mr. Power said, “There are opportunities for teams and clubs to own their fans’ engagement in this type of activity.” Pending completion of ASX capitalization 4Tune expects to launch ASX by the first quarter of 2022.



4Tune Entertainment is a leading provider for organizations looking for digital strategy, gamification, loyalty, and technology solutions. The Company grows brands, investment values, revenues, and customers through excellent digital experiences. We are a resource for enterprises seeking to monetize the world of performance marketing in a fully controllable environment. 4Tune Entertainment’s principal’s past clients include CCBS/Viacom, Warner Brothers, Sinclair Broadcast Group, 888 Holdings, Netflix, Universal Studios and SBTech.



Based in Dublin, ASX is a Sports and Entertainment Technology company. It operates at the nexus of Sports Betting, Financial Market Investment and Fantasy Games. ASX offers Sports Fans a new way to speculate on Player Performance or Team Performance. ASX is a member of the prestigious SportRadar Acceleradar Programme and was also selected out of 1,500 global sports tech startups to partner with the leading sports tech promoter HYPE to secure a range of partnerships and investors specialized in the sports and entertainment industry. Portland, OR, May 24, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The American SportZ Exchange (ASX) asx.ai today announced a major distribution agreement for its social gaming products with 4Tune Entertainment Group. The deal has the potential to reach over 90 million digital users in the USA. ASX is a new fantasy sports betting company led by gaming industry visionary Paddy Power where players and team’s virtual shares can be "traded." The FinTech inspired startup, which will allow users to buy or sell "shares" based on how they believe a player or team will perform, is being described as “the world’s first sports trading exchange.” It will offer live "share prices" of individual players and teams based on expected performance.Mr. Power says that he has already entered partnership discussions with multiple US professional sports teams and broadcasters. These include the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays MLB teams, Las Vegas’s Golden Knights NHL, New Orleans Saints NFL, the online sports subscription video streaming service DAZN and the Canadian broadcasting and telecoms group Rogers Media is also in discussions with the Company.4Tune CEO Robert Miller said, “The ASX set of products and fan engagement tools has significant appeal for US professional sports team.” Miller went on to say, “Our strategic sports broadcast partners see ASX as an intuitive extension of fantasy sports with the excitement of a trading marketplace. The ASX team has combined intuitive play using familiar stock exchange transactions combined with the dynamics of live sporting events and in-stadia play.”ASX and 4Tune are exploring several application models which include a standalone exchange for fans and a white label solution for major sports teams or media operators. Mr. Power said, “There are opportunities for teams and clubs to own their fans’ engagement in this type of activity.” Pending completion of ASX capitalization 4Tune expects to launch ASX by the first quarter of 2022.4Tune Entertainment is a leading provider for organizations looking for digital strategy, gamification, loyalty, and technology solutions. The Company grows brands, investment values, revenues, and customers through excellent digital experiences. We are a resource for enterprises seeking to monetize the world of performance marketing in a fully controllable environment. 4Tune Entertainment’s principal’s past clients include CCBS/Viacom, Warner Brothers, Sinclair Broadcast Group, 888 Holdings, Netflix, Universal Studios and SBTech.Based in Dublin, ASX is a Sports and Entertainment Technology company. It operates at the nexus of Sports Betting, Financial Market Investment and Fantasy Games. ASX offers Sports Fans a new way to speculate on Player Performance or Team Performance. ASX is a member of the prestigious SportRadar Acceleradar Programme and was also selected out of 1,500 global sports tech startups to partner with the leading sports tech promoter HYPE to secure a range of partnerships and investors specialized in the sports and entertainment industry. Contact Information Brandworks, Inc.

RS Miller

225-978-8582



asx.ai



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American SportZ Exchange