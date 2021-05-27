Press Releases Midcoast Properties, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Midcoast Properties, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Woodstock Storage and Car Wash, Woodstock, GA, Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.





The facility is situated on 1.87 +/- acres, with 81 standard self storage units (13,200 +/- rsf), 17 vehicle parking and a 5 bay self-serve plus 1 automatic bay car wash. Amenities include two new security camera systems, LED lighting, personalized Digigate keypad entry and numerous recent improvements, including a newly remodeled office.



Located on Trickum Road, the facility enjoys excellent visibility along with easy ingress and egress. It is 3/10 of a mile from the intersection of Trickum Road and Hwy 92. Major retailers, including Kroger, Wal-mart and a Publix grocery shopping center, are nearby. It is 30 miles north of Atlanta, and 100 miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee.



The self storage market has been very active during the first and second quarter of 2021, favoring sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.



As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.



For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:



Michael Morrison

803-600-0602

Michael@midcoastproperties.com



or



Dale Eisenman

843-342-7650

Dale@midcoastproperties.com Hilton Head Island, SC, May 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. announces the recent sale of Woodstock Storage and Car Wash located in Woodstock, Georgia. Midcoast Properties represented the Seller, with Michael Morrison as lead broker. The facility was sold to an in-state buyer, who formed an LLC for the purpose of acquiring the facility.The facility is situated on 1.87 +/- acres, with 81 standard self storage units (13,200 +/- rsf), 17 vehicle parking and a 5 bay self-serve plus 1 automatic bay car wash. Amenities include two new security camera systems, LED lighting, personalized Digigate keypad entry and numerous recent improvements, including a newly remodeled office.Located on Trickum Road, the facility enjoys excellent visibility along with easy ingress and egress. It is 3/10 of a mile from the intersection of Trickum Road and Hwy 92. Major retailers, including Kroger, Wal-mart and a Publix grocery shopping center, are nearby. It is 30 miles north of Atlanta, and 100 miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee.The self storage market has been very active during the first and second quarter of 2021, favoring sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.For additional information visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:Michael Morrison803-600-0602Michael@midcoastproperties.comorDale Eisenman843-342-7650Dale@midcoastproperties.com Contact Information Midcoast Properties, Inc.

Dale C. Eisenman

843-342-7650



www.midcoastproperties.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Midcoast Properties, Inc.