“The Overnight Camp Experience, A Through Z” Opens a Window on Summer Camp

With the pandemic’s slowly lifting restrictions, parents and kids are hungry for ways to break the spell of isolation, escape the humdrum of urban sprawl and explore the world with renewed vigour. Overnight camp offers all that and more. It’s a powerful experience you can’t appreciate until you jump in. Krista St. Amand speaks for many when she admits that she started out “shy, nervous, and quiet” but she’s now one of thousands of former campers who will vouch for the long term value of overnight camp. Currently a teacher, she says, “I made hundreds of friends of all ages at camp. Everyone was so friendly, open, and welcoming from the moment I stepped off the bus. I had tons of support from the counselors as well as the other campers. Many of those friendships, I know, will last a lifetime.” For St. Amand, “It was the place for many firsts that gave me confidence.” Many families never get over the basic blocks to participating in camp, including shyness, over-protection, or apathy. “The Overnight Camp Experience, A Through Z” is a needed window into all that summer camp gives kids.



“Now, more than ever, kids need overnight camp,” says publisher Agatha Stawicki, herself a camp alumnus. Overnight kids’ camp gives kids a means to expand horizons, meet new friends, and explore the natural world in a safe setting. It’s about accepting challenges, stepping outside of your comfort zone, and learning to work with others. It’s also a ton of fun, of course, and an exciting time away from parents, where they create memories that last a lifetime. Parents also marvel at the way camp helps kids grow in independence, curiosity, empathy, and many other positive characteristics they will carry with them for life.



Mississauga, Canada, May 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- OurKids.net announces the launch of "The Overnight Camp Experience, A Through Z," an online photo essay that collects over 20 years of photography, giving families a virtual experience of overnight camp. Photographers in the essay comprise a who's who of Canadian photography, starting with Andrew Stawicki, president of Our Kids Media. Other award winning photographers featured in the essay include Peter Power, Christinne Muschi, Mike Pochwat, Dick Loek, Patti Gower, Lucas Oleniuk, Tim Fraser, Arnold Lim, Tobi Asmoucha, Stan Behal, Phill Snel, Kevin Van Paassen and others. The text by camp alumnus and former counselor Geoff S. Davies gives readers a 26 point overview of the magic of overnight summer camp experiences.

