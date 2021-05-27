Grammy-Nominated International-Selling Super-Producer’s “New” Single Will be the “Strip Club Anthem”

Press Releases Bottzworld Studios Press Release Share Blog

Top Houston Producer Bottz Releases “New” Single “Tacos & Tiddies”





After hearing a woman on a social media site saying, “It’s Tuesday, so you know what that means” Bottz said, “I know what it means to me ‘Tacos & Tiddies’ two of my favorite things. He continues, “I started singing ‘Tacos & Tiddies’ and kept repeating it so much, I guess it got stuck in my head. I got this crazy idea and decided to music. I played the track to some friends, and their response was, I should release it as a single because it would be an instant hit in the Strip Clubs. I wanted more feedback from people in the industry, so I let a few of my ‘Adult Entertainment’ friends hear it. Their unanimous response was, ‘We can’t wait for it to be released. As a matter of fact, we will be requesting it in the clubs and immediately making Tik Tok videos’.”



One might say we are witnessing history in the making.



Tacos & Tiddies is currently available on all music streaming platforms. Follow the link for immediately purchase https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/dbottz/tacos-n-tiddies-2. The "official" Tacos & Tiddies video is coming soon.



For more information, visit https://10000cards.com/card/davion-bottz.



About Bottz



Multi-Grammy Nominated Producer Bottz is a 20-year entertainment veteran with an impressive history of playing with A-List singers and Multi-Platinum Selling/Award-Winning artists. Considered the go-to “Producer” on the social media app Clubhouse,” Bottz has over (63) clients (and counting). This extraordinary, self-taught pianist and drummer’s impressive roster includes award-winning artists Fantasia, UGK, Mya, Natalie, and more. Bottz is also a “Podcaster” on Patreon. His Podcast Thinkin Outside D Bottz is consistently #3, preceded by Whorrible Decisions at #2, and the #1 spot held by A-List radio personality/hip hop artist Joe Budden.



Follow Bottz



Instagram: @bottzworldstudios

Patreon: Thinkin Outside D Bottz

Tik Tok: @ bottzworldstudios

Twitter: @ bottzworldstudios

FaceBook: Bottzworld Studios



Media/Press



G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm

Public Relations Consultant - Jackie Bush

www.gjjpublicrelations.com

Twitter/Instagram: @gjjpr_

info@gjjpublicrelations.com

Jackie Bush

213-924-9204





