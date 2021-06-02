Grand Opening of California's Only Selfie Experience Gallery

Hashtag's public Grand Opening will be on Friday, June 18, 2021, opening at 11am. Reservations are preferred but walk ins are always welcomed and are now available on the Hashtag website. Lake Elsinore, CA, June 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Hashtag Selfie Experience Gallery, located at the Outlets of Lake Elsinore will kick off a televised “Red Carpet VIP” event on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 7:00pm-10:00pm. This is a free event by invitation only and open to all Influencers, Media, Press, Celebrities and City and County Officials. At this fun filled event Hashtag will unveil 20+ rooms with over 40 various themes along with two 360 platforms with green screen for various backgrounds and experiences with or without audio. Invited guests will be able to take selfies and videos for their social media platforms. Hashtag also will feature an “Adult Section 18+ and 21+” that consists of various rooms with “adult themed content.”Some of their themed rooms are sponsored by local businesses such as the “Diablo” room which is sponsored by “Hell’s Kitchen” located in Ortega Highway. “Hell’s Kitchen” along with other local businesses are also sponsoring the food and entertainment for the evening as well. Hashtag will be partnering with “Storyland Studios,” inspired artists, businesses and schools for various themes and designs for rooms to be changed out every quarter. Owner, Kymberli Boynton notes, “This will be an amazing opportunity to re-engage with our community and people and help bring some normalcy and unity back into our community after the last year and half of social distancing we have all experienced.”Hashtag's public Grand Opening will be on Friday, June 18, 2021, opening at 11am. Reservations are preferred but walk ins are always welcomed and are now available on the Hashtag website.