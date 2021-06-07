Press Releases Theta Sigma Chapter Sigma Chi Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Theta Sigma Chapter Sigma Chi: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Sigma Chi Chapter at Cal State Pomona Raises $100,000 to Fight Cancer

The Sigma Chi Fraternity chapter at California State Polytechnic University Pomona raises over $100,000 for its philanthropy, Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah.





“Sigma Chi has a goal to raise $20,000,0000 to help fund the new Kathryn, F. Kirk Center for Comprehensive Cancer Care and Women’s Cancers. The amount of funding raised by the Cal Poly chapter is absolutely amazing and places it as one of the top chapters in Sigma Chi history to have ever reached this goal! To do this in a virtual environment was never expected, but this is phenomenal.” - Jerry Nelson, Director of Sigma Chi Alumni Giving and Special Projects at Huntsman Cancer Foundation.



The American Cancer Society reported in 2019 that approximately 39 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime in the U.S. Although there are cancer incidences in both sexes, there are cancers only women can get and ones that they are more susceptible to getting.



Theta Sigma's Philanthropy Chairman and incoming President of the Theta Sigma Chapter, Cole Gerber said, "We are extremely humbled by the amount of generosity shown by all donors. We did something truly special and I really cannot put into words how thankful we are. We want to be the generation to end cancer. Every dollar raised helps us to reach that goal and save the amazing women in our lives."



“We could not have achieved this without the extraordinary digital outreach and support of the sororities, family members and alumni of this chapter. We were also able to help the local community by hosting a Cedars-Siani held blood drive and platelet drive.” - Bryan Engdahl, Past President of the Theta Sigma Chapter.



"In these extraordinary and somewhat difficult times, it is awesome to see that the heart of giving still exists. The leadership required to raise $100,000 in sixty days is something the men of the Theta Sigma Chapter should be very proud of." - Ryan Rogers, Chapter Advisor of the Theta Sigma Chapter



Sigma Chi is encouraging people in the community to help be the generation to end cancer by donating here:



Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) is an NCI-designated cancer research facility and hospital located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scientists at the institute aim to understand cancer at a molecular and genetic level and strive to find new and more effective ways to treat this disease. A treatment approach based on genetic knowledge allows for more targeted, individualized cancer therapies. Pomona, CA, June 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Theta Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Chi Fraternity located at California State Polytechnic University Pomona announced today that it has raised over $100,000 to help its philanthropy, Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) at the University of Utah.“Sigma Chi has a goal to raise $20,000,0000 to help fund the new Kathryn, F. Kirk Center for Comprehensive Cancer Care and Women’s Cancers. The amount of funding raised by the Cal Poly chapter is absolutely amazing and places it as one of the top chapters in Sigma Chi history to have ever reached this goal! To do this in a virtual environment was never expected, but this is phenomenal.” - Jerry Nelson, Director of Sigma Chi Alumni Giving and Special Projects at Huntsman Cancer Foundation.The American Cancer Society reported in 2019 that approximately 39 out of 100 men and 38 out of 100 women will develop cancer during their lifetime in the U.S. Although there are cancer incidences in both sexes, there are cancers only women can get and ones that they are more susceptible to getting.Theta Sigma's Philanthropy Chairman and incoming President of the Theta Sigma Chapter, Cole Gerber said, "We are extremely humbled by the amount of generosity shown by all donors. We did something truly special and I really cannot put into words how thankful we are. We want to be the generation to end cancer. Every dollar raised helps us to reach that goal and save the amazing women in our lives."“We could not have achieved this without the extraordinary digital outreach and support of the sororities, family members and alumni of this chapter. We were also able to help the local community by hosting a Cedars-Siani held blood drive and platelet drive.” - Bryan Engdahl, Past President of the Theta Sigma Chapter."In these extraordinary and somewhat difficult times, it is awesome to see that the heart of giving still exists. The leadership required to raise $100,000 in sixty days is something the men of the Theta Sigma Chapter should be very proud of." - Ryan Rogers, Chapter Advisor of the Theta Sigma ChapterSigma Chi is encouraging people in the community to help be the generation to end cancer by donating here: https://hope.huntsmancancer.org/huntsmanchallenge2021/theta-sigma Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI) is an NCI-designated cancer research facility and hospital located in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scientists at the institute aim to understand cancer at a molecular and genetic level and strive to find new and more effective ways to treat this disease. A treatment approach based on genetic knowledge allows for more targeted, individualized cancer therapies. Contact Information Sigma Chi

Cole Gerber

949.633.3988





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Theta Sigma Chapter Sigma Chi