Anil Uzun Will Discuss the Latest Revolutions in Employee Earnings

Anil Uzun will discuss the benefits of increased adoption of technology on the financial fitness of employees. The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on June 18, Friday at 07.00pm CET.





Anil Uzun says, “UK economy is getting back on its course and in the pandemic the country as a whole proved far more resilient than expected. But a lot of things changed. People changed their spending habits and how they manage their money over the course of the pandemic. Tendency to spend more money is on the rise but the employees struggle to meet their ends.”



“As lockdown restrictions are lifted, the businesses will be on the course to going back to normal and in my opinion they have the responsibility to play a supportive role in helping their employees to bolster their financial fitness,” he continues.



“Companies can introduce employees to budgeting tools, helping them to keep track of their spending on a daily and weekly basis. Apps for on demand pays or early pay models can be examples to help employees to manage their high-cost options. The AI driven apps will also benefit the businesses in employee productivity by helping workers to be more focused on the job and less worried about finances,” says Anil Uzun.



The talk will be live-streamed on YouTube on June 18, Friday at 07.00pm CET via the given link on the blog.



Who is Anil Uzun?



