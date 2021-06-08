Converged Technology Professionals Joins Talkdesk Partner Program to Help Businesses Deliver More Unified Customer Engagements

Press Releases Converged Technology Professionals Press Release Share Blog

Converged Technology Professionals in Crystal Lake, Illinois, creates a formal partnership with CCaaS leader TalkDesk to serve mid-market and enterprise clients with advanced contact center solutions.





Positioned as a leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), Talkdesk offers organizations an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines enterprise scale with consumer simplicity. In 2021, the company increased its focus on addressing industry-specific customer experience needs, launching five new industry solutions for financial services, travel and healthcare organizations.



“We’re committed to providing outstanding contact center solutions for our clients and Talkdesk is a great fit within our portfolio,” said Chris Frey, VP of Cloud & Contact Centers at Converged Technology Professionals. “We are particularly excited about its ability to scale, ease of use, best in class SLA, and deep integration with Talkdesk for Salesforce.”



As a Talkdesk partner, Converged Technology Professionals will better serve global enterprise customers looking for omnichannel functionality that delivers unified customer engagement across calls, email, SMS, video and other channels.



“In today’s world of digital connections, customers expect seamless interactions from every kind of business across channels and devices,” said Tony Barbone, Chief Revenue Officer, Talkdesk.



“Our partnership with Converged Technology Professionals lets organizations deliver on that requirement and provide exceptional customer experiences by leveraging Converged Technology Professionals’ deep IT expertise and the Talkdesk solution best designed to solve their unique industry challenges.”



About Converged Technology Professionals

Converged Technology Professionals is a leading IT provider for large organizations that are looking to improve their business communications strategies and infrastructure within the contact center. They take a holistic, advisory approach to solving complex IT and communications challenges through their professional services team and direct partnerships with Gartner Magic Quadrant leaders in CCaaS and UCaaS. By advocating on their clients’ behalf throughout the planning, implementation and management phases of their journey to the cloud, their process ensures full transparency and better long-term outcomes.



To learn more about Converged Technology Professionals, visit them at

Liz Krause

877-328-7767



https://www.voipswami.com



