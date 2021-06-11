PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CLEAUN X OG Maco First Half Album to be Released


Album for Korean K-pop idol hip-hop artist CLEAUN will be released on July 26 in collaboration with famous American rapper OG Maco.

Seoul, Korea, South, June 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- "CLEAUN" US/UK debut single "Burn Up" scheduled for July 26.

South Korea's new artist, "CLEAUN" releases first single debut album "Burn Up." CLEAUN is a former K-pop idol and Hip hop artist in Korea.

This is his first solo album and digital single.

He was joined by famous American rapper "OG Maco."

"OG Maco" is an artist who made it to the Billboard Hot 100 with his 2014 album “U Guessed lt.”

"OG Maco" is also an artist who has developed an American influence by working with "Migos" from Atlanta.

SNS Instagram

@cleaunofficial
@ogxmaco

Media Contact

Company Name: PTMPIRATION
Contact Person: Michelle YS
Phone: (404) 555-4850

Country: South Korea
Website: https://www.instagram.com/cleaunofficial
Contact Information
PTMPIRATION
Kim Jung Eoun
(404) 555-4850
Contact
https://www.instagram.com/cleaunOfficial/
