CLEAUN X OG Maco First Half Album to be Released

Seoul, Korea, South, June 11, 2021
)-- "CLEAUN" US/UK debut single "Burn Up" scheduled for July 26.
South Korea's new artist, "CLEAUN" releases first single debut album "Burn Up." CLEAUN is a former K-pop idol and Hip hop artist in Korea.
This is his first solo album and digital single.
He was joined by famous American rapper "OG Maco."
"OG Maco" is an artist who made it to the Billboard Hot 100 with his 2014 album “U Guessed lt.”
"OG Maco" is also an artist who has developed an American influence by working with "Migos" from Atlanta.
