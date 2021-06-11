CLEAUN X OG Maco First Half Album to be Released

Album for Korean K-pop idol hip-hop artist CLEAUN will be released on July 26 in collaboration with famous American rapper OG Maco.





South Korea's new artist, "CLEAUN" releases first single debut album "Burn Up." CLEAUN is a former K-pop idol and Hip hop artist in Korea.



This is his first solo album and digital single.



He was joined by famous American rapper "OG Maco."



"OG Maco" is an artist who made it to the Billboard Hot 100 with his 2014 album “U Guessed lt.”



"OG Maco" is also an artist who has developed an American influence by working with "Migos" from Atlanta.



SNS Instagram



@cleaunofficial

@ogxmaco



Media Contact



Company Name: PTMPIRATION

Contact Person: Michelle YS

Phone: (404) 555-4850



Country: South Korea

