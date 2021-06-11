Press Releases Ahava Marketing Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Ahava Marketing: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: The Best Beach Soccer Tournament Arrives to the City of Galveston, Texas





The Event:



East Beach will host this first beach soccer event and it will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Galveston Cup is organized by Ahava Marketing and will feature more than 120 teams competing in 12 different categories, from U6 to U17 divisions. These teams will be coming from Houston, San Antonio, McAllen, Dallas, and Austin.



The Specs:



12 soccer fields will be installed where more than 180 games will be played and more than 1,000 players present.



A Word from the Organizer:



"Our main objective is to encourage the children and youth to play sports, to slowly take their lives back to normal, as well as invite families to enjoy this great event, support their children, and have an unforgettable experience at Galveston Island," said David Jaquez, Director of Strategy for Ahava Marketing, who pointed out that as part of the awards, more than $5,000 will be awarded to the finalist teams.



More Fun:



Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy different activities such as juggling contests, children's games, playgrounds, music, prizes, raffles, and as well as the $1,000 raffle by Coast-to-Coast Motors, the presenting sponsor.



The event will have recommendations for social distancing and sanitizing stations. Interested teams can register online by visiting www.GalvestonCup.com or calling 1-800-515-2749. Houston, TX, June 11, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With the arrival of summer and subsequently the interesting Texas heat, Coast to Coast Motors presents the first edition of the Galveston Cup beach soccer tournament, a 100% family event designed to create a friendly environment among the Hispanic community’s children and youth. Coast to Coast Motors is to be the presenting sponsor of the Galveston Cup.The Event:East Beach will host this first beach soccer event and it will take place on Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Galveston Cup is organized by Ahava Marketing and will feature more than 120 teams competing in 12 different categories, from U6 to U17 divisions. These teams will be coming from Houston, San Antonio, McAllen, Dallas, and Austin.The Specs:12 soccer fields will be installed where more than 180 games will be played and more than 1,000 players present.A Word from the Organizer:"Our main objective is to encourage the children and youth to play sports, to slowly take their lives back to normal, as well as invite families to enjoy this great event, support their children, and have an unforgettable experience at Galveston Island," said David Jaquez, Director of Strategy for Ahava Marketing, who pointed out that as part of the awards, more than $5,000 will be awarded to the finalist teams.More Fun:Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy different activities such as juggling contests, children's games, playgrounds, music, prizes, raffles, and as well as the $1,000 raffle by Coast-to-Coast Motors, the presenting sponsor.The event will have recommendations for social distancing and sanitizing stations. Interested teams can register online by visiting www.GalvestonCup.com or calling 1-800-515-2749. Contact Information Ahava Marketing

Zev Soni

1-800-278-4829



https://ahavamarketing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ahava Marketing