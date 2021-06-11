PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Product Release: The Beer-Bell


The Beer-Bell: the Dumb-Bell that enthusiasts can drink from

Bellevue, WA, June 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Introducing the Beer-Bell, the dumb-bell that customers can drink from, for celebrating big beer-ceps and tasty beer.

Beerco has just announced its new product, the Beer-Bell, which will revolutionize the fitness/leisure industry. The Beer-Bell has the look and feel of a stylized dumbbell: a weighted bottom on one end of a shaft that holds a hollow drinking vessel for their favorite beer

It’s the perfect blend of beer drinking and fitness.

Customers also have the option to add a customizable engraving plate to the base of the trophy, to make it an unforgettable personalized gift for the beer-lover in their life.

So if customers want to drink and “pump iron” at the same time, use the Beer-Bell.

Please refer to Beerco's KickStarter Campaign page for more information regarding this product release.

Dave & Rolfe (Founders)
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/2102494013/beer-bell?ref=2oy8dx
Contact Information
Beerco
Rolfe Philip
604-802-8068
Contact
www.beer-bell.com
Dave Watson, Dave@beer-bell.com, 604-985-3283
Attached Files
Beer-Bell Flyer
Filename: Beer-Bell_Flyer_P8.pdf

