Product Release: The Beer-Bell

The Beer-Bell: the Dumb-Bell that enthusiasts can drink from





Beerco has just announced its new product, the Beer-Bell, which will revolutionize the fitness/leisure industry. The Beer-Bell has the look and feel of a stylized dumbbell: a weighted bottom on one end of a shaft that holds a hollow drinking vessel for their favorite beer



It’s the perfect blend of beer drinking and fitness.



Customers also have the option to add a customizable engraving plate to the base of the trophy, to make it an unforgettable personalized gift for the beer-lover in their life.



So if customers want to drink and “pump iron” at the same time, use the Beer-Bell.



Please refer to Beerco's KickStarter Campaign page for more information regarding this product release.



Dave & Rolfe (Founders)

