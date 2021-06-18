Press Releases Studio Haus Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Studio Haus: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Studio Haus Announces Boutique Showroom Opening in Anaheim, CA

Studio Haus is expanding their services to include Orange County as well as Los Angeles by opening a new showroom in Anaheim, CA.





The new Studio Haus showroom located at 901 E Cerritos Ave, has been strategically designed to help interior designers, general contractors, and architects discover the beauty, practicality, and value of Studio Haus’ products and services.



Offering the latest in modern kitchen, bathroom, and closet designs, Studio Haus is helping to craft contemporary America and take its place in the cabinet industry. They have worked with some of the most skilled interior designers and general contractors in Southern California, including Aaron Duke, Michiko Kawakami, and The Burkhart Brothers.



Leading The Way In Contemporary Cabinetry



Studio Haus has created a name for itself in America for its unique marriage of style and functionality.



With a laser focus on high-quality cabinets, Studio Haus has taken the best of European designs and formed it into the innovative styling of American architecture to create truly outstanding kitchens, bathrooms, and closets.



Studio Haus’ most successful designs feature



Make An Appointment With Studio Haus Anaheim Today



Stop by the new Studio Haus showroom in Anaheim to learn more about the services that bring the latest in contemporary design to homes and businesses. Studio Haus also offers versatility to bring to life any traditional, historical, or transitional design.



Whether you are an interior design professional, general contractor, or architect the Studio Haus team has the products, materials, and expertise necessary to bring your vision to life.



Visit the brand new Studio Haus showroom at 901 E Cerritos Avenue in Anaheim, CA today to see the full line of modern kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and to learn more about how to partner with their designers for your next project.



Click here to visit their website and schedule an appointment. Anaheim, CA, June 18, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Studio Haus offers contemporary, custom, locally made kitchen cabinets manufactured with top of the line machinery to provide a level of precision common to the Luxury European Kitchen markets. They are proud to announce the opening of their new boutique showroom and studio in sunny Anaheim, California.The new Studio Haus showroom located at 901 E Cerritos Ave, has been strategically designed to help interior designers, general contractors, and architects discover the beauty, practicality, and value of Studio Haus’ products and services.Offering the latest in modern kitchen, bathroom, and closet designs, Studio Haus is helping to craft contemporary America and take its place in the cabinet industry. They have worked with some of the most skilled interior designers and general contractors in Southern California, including Aaron Duke, Michiko Kawakami, and The Burkhart Brothers.Leading The Way In Contemporary CabinetryStudio Haus has created a name for itself in America for its unique marriage of style and functionality.With a laser focus on high-quality cabinets, Studio Haus has taken the best of European designs and formed it into the innovative styling of American architecture to create truly outstanding kitchens, bathrooms, and closets.Studio Haus’ most successful designs feature modern kitchen cabinets that are designed to complete any modern or contemporary kitchen aesthetic with precision and sustainability. The expertise of the Studio Haus design team has also helped to create contemporary sinks, stone countertops, faucets, flooring, and lighting in homes across the country.Make An Appointment With Studio Haus Anaheim TodayStop by the new Studio Haus showroom in Anaheim to learn more about the services that bring the latest in contemporary design to homes and businesses. Studio Haus also offers versatility to bring to life any traditional, historical, or transitional design.Whether you are an interior design professional, general contractor, or architect the Studio Haus team has the products, materials, and expertise necessary to bring your vision to life.Visit the brand new Studio Haus showroom at 901 E Cerritos Avenue in Anaheim, CA today to see the full line of modern kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and to learn more about how to partner with their designers for your next project. Contact Information Studio Haus

Sean Khoram

1-888-528-2921



www.studiohausinc.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Studio Haus