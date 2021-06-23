Mountain View Ice Arena Launches New Skating Academy and Summer Program

Press Releases Mountain View Ice Arena Press Release Share Blog

About the MVSA’s Summer Program 2021:

The MVSA’s Summer Program 2021 is in response to local community members requesting that the rink broaden its traditional summer program to provide cost-effective and safe summer ice skating opportunities for all ages, interests, and abilities. The new Summer Skating Program is for everyone: hockey skaters wanting to improve their ice-skating skills, recreational skaters wanting more time on the ice, figure skaters wanting to take their skills to the next level, and adults wanting a place to skate with other adults. The program runs June 21-July 24 and July 25-Aug 21 (the rink will not be open July 4). Skaters can sign up for a monthly, weekly, and daily-drop plan, or mix and match the plans to fit their summer schedules. The program packages offer numerous opportunities for local skaters to get on the ice as well as participate in the MVSA’s other classes and activities. The Summer Program will have weekly themes, classes on and off the ice, exhibitions and much more fun for all involved.



Check out the MVSA Summer Program for more information:



History of the MVSA:

As with many businesses in and around the Southwest Washington community, the evolvement of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 caused significant damage in the rink's ability to reach its annual goals as it was shuttered for nearly 8 months. There was a significant concern as to whether the rink could recover from the pressure of the mandated closures, and then the extremely limited on-ice capacity rules presented by the pandemic.



To address these concerns, MVIA management partnered with a select group of community members to ensure the rink continued to thrive in the local market. This team completely revamped the traditional ice-skating programs provided by the rink as the traditional model could no longer accommodate the ever-changing landscape of business due to the pandemic. The 2020 challenge ultimately enabled MVIA rink management to relaunch its brand and roll out enhanced programs to directly connect to the local market of ice skaters. The result of this revamp was the January 2021 launch of the Mountain View Skating Academy and the USFS Aspire Program which naturally lent to small group formats thus allowing skaters back on the ice safely. Once restrictions began to lift, MVSA relaunched the Learn-to-Skate program allowing an additional number of skaters safely back on the ice. Since their re-opening in February of 2021, they have successfully grown their enrollments to over 100 skaters and the participation numbers are increasing. In addition, the MVSA welcomed back its Junior Academy & Senior Academy skaters which accommodate the advancing hockey, figure skaters and adult skaters. They continue to look forward to growing their team and expanding their programs to broaden their reach into the community.



Mission of the MVSA:

The MVSA provides a fun and safe experience for Southwest Washington and the greater Portland metro area ice skaters of all ages and abilities. The goal of the academy is to develop athleticism and a solid foundation of skills for the aspiring hockey player, the competitive figure skater, or simply the life-long recreational skater. As an MVSA member, skaters are offered opportunities at all levels of ice-skating. These opportunities include group skill development classes, such as the Learn to Skate Program, the Aspire Figure and Hockey skating skills classes, the Jr. Academy for the intermediate to advanced skater, and the Sr. Academy for the adult skater. The Academy runs year-round at various times of day to fit a skater's schedule.



The MVSA is located at the Mountain View Ice Arena in Vancouver, WA. The MVSA Skating Director's are Leslie Brooks-Foppe and Shannon Damiano. The MVSA Public Relations Managers are Shauna Stephenson and Gracen Kim-Hill.



The MVSA’s Facebook: @Mountain-View-Skating-Academy

The MVSA’s Instagram: @mtviewskatingacademy

The MVSA’s Website:



Shauna Stephenson

503-351-8330



https://mtviewskatingacademy.com/



