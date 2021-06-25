Kings of Carlisle to Release Debut Single "Dirty Little Secret" July 9, 2021 the Journey of a Lifelong Dream

The debut single will be released on July 9th and can be found on all streaming platforms and on the website www.kingsofcarlislekoc.com Carlisle, PA, June 25, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Russell Leedy is a singer, songwriter and producer crafting songs in many genres of music including rock, soul, jazz, gospel and country. His first recordings were in California. He was produced by Canyon Crest Records and released 4 songs under their direction. Russell then traveled and lived in Miami, Florida for over 10 years. He formed a band and performed in many local Miami clubs Russell returned to Pennsylvania and continued to play music. He has spent many years playing clubs and entertainment venues in the Pennsylvania area. Kings of Carlisle, known as KOC, was formed with the late guitarist, Keith Behm in 2018. The pair were best friends and Keith played guitar on many of the songs. They published and released three songs on all music platforms and had hoped to produce the new album together. Russell will continue the dream for both and the album will be released in 2021. The KOC brand has a very unique sound, that has attracted a large following around the world. Every song has been written and produced by Russell Leedy, is uniquely diverse and is a sample of our journey and experiences through life. This new project "Waiting on You" is a life long dream that he will be sharing with the world."Dirty Little Secret" is a gritty rock song about self empowerment in our time. It's powerful lyrics and infectious bass line show the KOC signature sound that has made this song popular across all social media platforms. Fans from all over the world have taken to the KOC brand and message it conveys. With over 300,000 fans from around the world, KOC hopes to continue the momentum by releasing new music every few months.“Music allows us to share emotions, it brings together feelings we all share. Music feeds the soul, allows us to communicate with all the people of the world.” - Russell - KOCThe debut single will be released on July 9th and can be found on all streaming platforms and on the website www.kingsofcarlislekoc.com