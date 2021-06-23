Jobma Launches Highly Anticipated Update and New Service Plans

Press Releases Jobma Press Release Share Blog

As a company, Jobma is proud of the improvements it has made and is excited to share them with its users today. For questions and inquiries regarding the new software update and service plans, clients can reach out to Jobma's support team via email or phone. Mountain View, CA, June 23, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jobma has deployed a new major software upgrade of its digital interviewing platform for remote hiring. A redesigned interface and technical improvements to their platform means that Jobma users can look forward to a smoother workflow and a more responsive system. With improvements to the iOS and Android compatibility, increased user storage, and a significant boost to speed and performance, the new Jobma website will offer users an experience unlike any other in the market today.“Jobma continues to prove that it is the best platform in the digital video interviewing space as we offer more features for recruitment teams at a lower price than any of our competitors,” said Krishna Kant, Jobma’s Managing Partner. “We are now offering 4 new service plans to broaden our flexibility within different price ranges. Our users will now be able to pick between a free Basic plan, Essential, Professional, and Enterprise subscriptions. Democratization of recruitment technology has always been our goal and this allows us to offer cutting edge virtual interviewing technology to businesses of all sizes."Jobma understands that not everyone finds significant changes easy to process, so it will continue to offer its users the choice of staying with the Legacy edition of Jobma if they prefer. Further Jobma will be honoring previously agreed-upon pricing for the remainder of its existing users subscriptions. Lastly, Jobma’s users can expect a seamless transition to the new interface as all their data will be automatically migrated to the new system and stored where it was before.The new update will be available to all of Jobma's users in over 50 countries and 14 languages on the 20th of June 2021.As a company, Jobma is proud of the improvements it has made and is excited to share them with its users today. For questions and inquiries regarding the new software update and service plans, clients can reach out to Jobma's support team via email or phone. Contact Information Jobma

