Nod Head Records & West Coast Legend DJ Jam Collaboration

DJ Jam known for being the DJ for hip hop greats Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre has partnered with Nod Head records to produce a Phoenix, AZ area artists collaboration. Jam is now a Phoenix resident and is eager to get involved with the community.





The upstart multi genre recording label Nod Head Records is already making waves after announcing a compilation album featuring DJ Jam - yes, that DJ Jam - a veteran, marquis artist who will help propel the brand into the future.



DJ Jam, who is widely known as the “Official DJ of The West” has spent his career working with some of the rap industry’s most iconic names such as Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.



Jam will be joined by Nod Head Records artists Dres Smuzic, Quan Jabri, Tru, Tyre’, UGO Crew and more than 20 Phoenix-area artists in collaboration for Nod Head’s debut album, which is slated for release in October. The album will feature a compilation from talents who have performed in the hip-hop, R & B and alternative genres.



“I’m really excited to be living here in Phoenix, working with this group of fresh faces who are going to become the future leaders of hip-hop,” Jam said.



Nod Head Records, an independent, majority Black-owned label was founded by CEO Felix “Tip” Horne, who began his entertainment career as a concert promoter-turned nightclub owner in Atlanta. Now Horne is a part of the Nod Head Records front office and dabbles in production, including executive producing, and mentoring the young people he works with.



