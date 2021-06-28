Hair Extensions of Houston Provides Safest Hair Extensions to Protect Hair from Damage

Press Releases Hair Extensions of Houston Press Release Share Blog

Hair Extensions of Houston uses the Euro loc system to safely install high-quality hair extensions without damaging natural hair.





Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service salon located in Houston, Texas that uses the Euro loc system to safely install hair extensions without harming the client’s natural hair. The Euro loc hair extension installation system originally came from Canada and Europe more than 30 years ago but has recently increased its popularity in the United States.



The Euro loc system uses small copper tubes to attach hair extensions to natural hair. The hair extensions are pulled through the tubes and crimped flat, so they’re lightweight and comfortable to wear.



A senior hairstylist at the salon commented, "We use the original hair-loc system because we want to ensure we're installing hair extensions without causing our client's natural hair to deteriorate from the heat or chemicals used in other installation methods. Our non-damaging application of hair extensions makes them safe, easy, and quick to install, and with the greatest resemblance to natural hair."



Hair Extensions of Houston offers its client premium-quality hair extensions, which are made from Russian hair and closely resemble natural hair. The salon has a hair extension specialist, Brenda, with certifications in suing the Euro loc system to install hair extensions safely.



The salon offers a free consultation with Brenda to all clients so they can discuss the color and texture of the client's natural hair in order to produce custom-blended hair extensions that would blend seamlessly and look flawless.



Hair Extensions of Houston also provides unique hair extensions care products such as soft fluffy combs, bristle brushes, shampoos, and conditioners to allow clients to properly care for and maintain their hair extensions and increase their life.



About the Company

Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service salon in Houston, Texas, that installs the most non damaging hair extensions, which are tailored to match the color and texture of a client's natural hair. Their hair extensions are premium-quality and are applied using the Euro loc system to ensure there’s no damage to the original hair.



Contact Information

Website: https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Address: 5513 Louetta Road, Suite #A, Spring, TX 77379

Phone: 832-717-3626

