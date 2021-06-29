Graph-Tech USA Adapts COVID-19 Passport System for Immediate Implementation

Press Releases Graph-Tech USA, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Responding to the current commercial environment, in just a few weeks Graph-Tech USA (GTUS®) modifies and delivers a COVID-19 Passport System that prints IQ-R barcodes for COVID-19 identification cards in Hungary. The system is now producing more than 1,000,000 cards per week.





The new EMV RUNNER eL (entry level) incorporates Graph-Tech’s patented open contactless EMV/NFC encoding technology to print a highly secure identification feature developed by Jura. Jura’s IQ-R technology verifies and authenticates identities with a deeper layer of encryption hidden within 2D printed barcodes.



“The future now lies in contactless payment and identification systems,” said Markus Portmann, GTUS founder and president. “Already on track before COVID-19, both consumers and retailers are further adapting to contactless payment that makes shopping experiences touchless, safer and so much faster. Graph-Tech develops every critical technology that we offer. We are a one-stop shop for a complete, economical and user-friendly solution that is supported by dedicated professionals.”



Graph-Tech VP of Sales Bill Strater added: “Graph-Tech’s EMV RUNNER eL combines the already proven and reliable GTUS magnetic encoder and eZ-Inkjet – the industry’s smoothest card transport – and the GT controller with its new NFC antenna section to program contactless 5 to 10 cards in parallel. If it takes 5 seconds per card, with 10 antennas, you can make 10 cards in 5 seconds.”



“We pride ourselves on making our technology scalable and easily adaptable for the future,” said Portmann. “What we achieved for the COVID-19 Passport System in Hungary can be done for similar objectives anywhere such solutions are needed. Through Graph-Tech, you can start with a small system with 5 antennas and scale up to 20 antennas as demand increases. The more antennas you install, the more products you can produce per hour.”



