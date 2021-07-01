Exoscale and Storage Made Easy Offer Secure Data Management Solution, the Enterprise File Fabric, for the Exoscale Cloud

Press Releases Storage Made Easy Press Release Share Blog

The Enterprise File Fabric, a GDPR compliance focused multi-cloud solution, is now available on the Exoscale cloud platform marketplace.





The File Fabric’s multi-cloud content management platform, available for end user companies and ISP’s, provides cybersecurity, compliance and governance features for file and object storage with additional productivity enhancements such as global content search and joined-up collaboration across a company’s existing storage assets, whether they are file, block or object.



Together with Exoscale’s cloud services and object storage technology, companies can address today’s demands for both greater security and easier access to data for their global workforce. This includes ransomware protection, data governance, secure remote access, and compliance.



Use case scenarios for Storage Made Easy's Enterprise File Fabric include:



End user ability to access and work with lower cost object storage as they would with NAS / SAN storage.



Easy remote access to Object and file data, including SMB shares with no VPN required.



10x File Transfer acceleration for large files – perfect for remote or hybrid workers.

Many features for media assets and media workflows.



Secure document/project collaboration across storage silos for internal, external and distributed teams.



Consolidating and migrating file servers to the cloud and object storage.



Global File System as a service (can be white labeled by MSPs).



Steven Sweeting, Director of Product Management at Storage Made Easy, said: “We continue to see a large demand for European hosted object storage and infrastructure services. Customers are using our technology to connect increasingly global teams and leverage the economics of object storage while reaping the performance and compliance benefits of a hosting platform in the heart of Europe. Find us on the Exoscale Marketplace and click Get It Now!”



Mariado Martinez, Marketing Manager

+442086432885



http://StorageMadeEasy.com



