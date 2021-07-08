How to Sell a Listing Before It’s Listed. QR Codes Generate Leads at All Stages of a Listing.
BIG PICTURE 360 Digital Marketing Company, specializing in solutions for real estate professionals, has launched an exciting new feature on their website – a QR Code Lead Magnet. A QR code can be added to any marketing materials a real estate agent releases and provides potential buyers with updates regarding the listing, suggestions for similar properties, and more. It can save agents valuable time and generate new leads while providing buyers with all the information they need.
Toronto, Canada, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Use of a QR Code Lead Magnet generates more buyer leads on the listing in question as well as other relevant listings. This feature acts as a personal assistant designed to work around the clock to provide potential buyers and sellers alike with timely updates at every stage of the listing. Users who scan the code can choose to follow the listing. They will receive updates and information as soon as it is made available. The QR Code Lead Magnet collects user data, allowing the agent to follow up with potential buyers/sellers personally.
Potential buyers can comfortably engage with the information on their own terms. They can choose to track a listing’s progress, see similar listings, interact with a company’s website or marketing materials, even attend virtual open houses. QR Codes act as a link, redirecting users to any material of the agent’s choosing.
Company Info:
Big Picture 360 Digital Marketing Co. is a one-stop shop created to meet every real estate need. Services include but are not limited to Matterport 3D tours, aerial drone photography and videography, virtual staging, and still photography. Big Picture 360 works on both a real estate and commercial scale.
The company is proud to be a preferred supplier for the largest independent real estate brokerage in Canada, Right At Home Realty Inc.
Comprehensive package pricing and free consultations ensure clients will find the perfect fit.
Yuriy Setko
647-640-7557
https://bigpicture360.ca
Agent Sign with QR-Code Lead Magnet
An example of the QR-Code Lead Magnet agent sign attachment for all three stages of listings: COMING SOON, FOR SALE, SOLD.
