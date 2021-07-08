How to Sell a Listing Before It’s Listed. QR Codes Generate Leads at All Stages of a Listing.

BIG PICTURE 360 Digital Marketing Company, specializing in solutions for real estate professionals, has launched an exciting new feature on their website – a QR Code Lead Magnet. A QR code can be added to any marketing materials a real estate agent releases and provides potential buyers with updates regarding the listing, suggestions for similar properties, and more. It can save agents valuable time and generate new leads while providing buyers with all the information they need.