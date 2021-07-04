Press Releases Aloia, Roland, Lubell & Morgan Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Aloia, Roland, Lubell & Morgan: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Aloia Roland Partners Recognized for Excellence in the Legal Field

Southwest Florida attorneys, Frank Aloia, Jr., Ty Roland, Evan Lubell, Jack Morgan, and Danielle Levy Seitz earn multiple distinctions in the practice of law.





Also newly awarded, Frank Aloia, Jr. has been given the 2021 “Best Lawyers” distinction for construction litigation. Once again, senior partners, Frank J. Aloia, Jr., Evan D. Lubell, and Jack C. Morgan have been featured in the Florida Super Lawyers Magazine. Each year, no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.



For the fifth year in a row, partner and family law attorney, Danielle Levy Seitz has been selected to the 2021 Florida Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive these honors. This year, Seitz is featured in the Top Lawyers 2021, which is a peer-rated accolade in Naples Illustrated.



Aloia, Roland, and Lubell were honored with the AV-Preeminent 2021 Peer Rated for Highest Level of Professional Excellence by Martindale-Hubbell. Morgan was recognized for AV-Distinguished 2021. At the close of 2020, Ty Roland was named “The Trial Attorney of Year” by the Southwest Florida chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.



Aloia, Roland, Lubell & Morgan, PLLC is a full-service law firm with practice areas in business and real estate law, commercial litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, class action litigation, family law and wills, trusts, estates and probate. Established in 2004 and led by senior partners, Frank Aloia, Jr., Ty Roland, Evan Lubell, Jack Morgan III, and partner, Danielle Levy Seitz, the firm has deep roots in Southwest Florida, proudly serving its community. Learn at www.LawDefined.com or call (239) 791-7950. Fort Myers, FL, July 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Southwest Florida attorneys, Frank Aloia, Jr., Ty Roland, Evan Lubell, Jack Morgan, and Danielle Levy Seitz recently earned multiple industry distinctions in the practice of law. Ty Roland and Evan Lubell were awarded multiple distinctions by The National Trial Lawyers. They were both named as the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Southwest Florida. Roland was recognized in The Top 25 Motor Vehicle Trial Lawyers in Florida. Lubell was recognized in The Top 25 Brain Injury Trial Lawyers in Florida.Also newly awarded, Frank Aloia, Jr. has been given the 2021 “Best Lawyers” distinction for construction litigation. Once again, senior partners, Frank J. Aloia, Jr., Evan D. Lubell, and Jack C. Morgan have been featured in the Florida Super Lawyers Magazine. Each year, no more than 5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.For the fifth year in a row, partner and family law attorney, Danielle Levy Seitz has been selected to the 2021 Florida Rising Stars list. Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive these honors. This year, Seitz is featured in the Top Lawyers 2021, which is a peer-rated accolade in Naples Illustrated.Aloia, Roland, and Lubell were honored with the AV-Preeminent 2021 Peer Rated for Highest Level of Professional Excellence by Martindale-Hubbell. Morgan was recognized for AV-Distinguished 2021. At the close of 2020, Ty Roland was named “The Trial Attorney of Year” by the Southwest Florida chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates.Aloia, Roland, Lubell & Morgan, PLLC is a full-service law firm with practice areas in business and real estate law, commercial litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, class action litigation, family law and wills, trusts, estates and probate. Established in 2004 and led by senior partners, Frank Aloia, Jr., Ty Roland, Evan Lubell, Jack Morgan III, and partner, Danielle Levy Seitz, the firm has deep roots in Southwest Florida, proudly serving its community. Learn at www.LawDefined.com or call (239) 791-7950. Contact Information Aloia, Roland, Lubell & Morgan

Ryan Sheehy-Cox

239-791-7950



www.lawdefined.com

Attached Files

Aloia Roland Aloia Roland logo Filename: AloiaRolandlogo.png

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aloia, Roland, Lubell & Morgan