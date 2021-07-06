Huahua's 8 Year Anniversary Celebration

Press Releases Huahua's Taquiera Press Release Share Blog

Time flies but it’s already been 8 years since Huahua's followed its dreams and took the leap of faith in opening a taqueria unique to Miami Beach. It’s through the dedication and support of the local community that Huahua's has been able to be South Beach's local taqueria hangout. Huahua's wants to thank Miami Beach for its continued loyalty and love as the restaurant moves into another year filled with the freshest and highest quality ingredients, cocktails, Mexican beers, and great times. Niloy Thakkar serves as proprietor for Huahua’s Taqueria and he is supported by an incredible close-knit team. "I'm elated and eternally grateful with how the Miami Beach community has embraced our concept during the last 8 years," said Thakkar.



Cheers to year eight and to Miami Beach!



Another year in the books means it’s time to celebrate. Huahua's is celebrating its 8th Anniversary Party on Thursday, July 8, 2021 from 12pm to close.



Huahuas will feature a special Texas BBQ Carnitas burrito, froses all day and new t-shirt giveaways.



That evening the party will gear up as a live DJ plays on its patio from 7:30-9:30pm.



Niloy Thakkar

305-534-8226



huahuastaco.com



